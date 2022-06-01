U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Participate in LD Micro Invitational XII Conference

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • ASRT
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today announced its participation in the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on June 7-9, 2022. The conference is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village near Los Angeles, CA. This will be an in-person conference with Assertio presenting on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:00 pm pacific time in Track 1 and hosting 1:1 meetings with investors throughout the day.

Presentation information will be available on the day of the event and can accessed at https://investor.assertiotx.com. To listen to the presentation webcast, please connect to the website link at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed. Investors interested in meeting with Assertio at the conference should contact LD Micro or Matt Kreps of Darrow Associates, IR for the Company, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. To learn more visit www.assertiotx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio, including our ability to realize the benefits from our operating model, successfully integrate new assets and explore new business development initiatives. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may", "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "would," "will," "aim" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio, including the risks described in Assertio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time.

Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance or expected results of Assertio.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates
Austin, TX 
M: 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


