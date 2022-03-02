U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.00
    +15.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,415.00
    +148.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,048.25
    +42.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.70
    +10.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.96
    +6.55 (+6.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.60
    -10.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1100
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    +0.0800 (+4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    33.14
    +2.99 (+9.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3350
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    +0.5000 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,690.44
    -891.88 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.82
    +6.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.73
    +57.53 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Before the Opening of Markets on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASRT
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the open of markets. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. eastern time.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. The replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

About Assertio

Assertio is a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. We have built and continue to build our commercial portfolio by identifying new opportunities within our existing products as well as acquisitions or licensing of additional approved products. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Max Nemmers
Head, Investor Relations and Administration
investor@assertiotx.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may", "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "would," "will," "aim" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio, including the risks described in Assertio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time. Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance or expected results of Assertio.


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Paysafe’s Stock Jumps as Sales Come in Strong

    The company reported revenue of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter, beating its own forecast and exceeding what Wall Street had expected.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Citigroup, Under New CEO Jane Fraser, Unveils a Fresh Strategy for the Bank

    The first investor day for the global institution in nearly five years will focus on a three-phase plan for streamlining operations and improving returns.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Ford Reorganizes to Run EV and Engine Businesses Separately

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will separate its fast-growing electric vehicle operations from its legacy combustion engine business in a historic reorganization of the 118-year-old company.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Holds Talks With Ukraine, Furt

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • What Is Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) Share Price Doing?

    Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • GM sells its stake in troubled electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors

    General Motors has sold its stake in struggling electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Here's Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy Moderna

    It's clear that those who bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) at the end of 2019 have reason to be happy. Right now actually may be the best time to invest in Moderna. Let's take a closer look at Moderna's story so far -- and what's ahead.