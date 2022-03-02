Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Before the Opening of Markets on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the open of markets. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. eastern time.



To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. The replay will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

About Assertio

Assertio is a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. We have built and continue to build our commercial portfolio by identifying new opportunities within our existing products as well as acquisitions or licensing of additional approved products. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions.




