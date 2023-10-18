Assessed home values skyrocket in Greater Cincinnati's mostly Black neighborhoods

Kimberly Jackson sits outside her home in Westwood, where residential property values have increased 73% over the past three years, based on the latest reappraisals by the Hamilton County Auditor.

Kimberly Jackson was filled with pride 15 years ago when she got the keys to her first house, a modest four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath house in Cincinnati's predominantly Black neighborhood of Westwood.

The house at 3107 McHenry Ave., built by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, was designed to give low-to-moderate income, first-time homebuyers a leg up.

Jackson, 53, leaped at the opportunity to buy the income-restricted house for about $70,000 with no money down and a little sweat equity.

"I got tired of staying in apartment buildings, and I wanted to give my kids a serious place to call home,'' said Jackson, who has two adult sons and a daughter. "I wanted to leave a legacy for my kids. This is their legacy.''

Today, it has become harder than ever to follow in Jackson's footsteps with record home prices and traditional mortgage rates standing at more than 20-year highs, pricing many would-be homebuyers out of the market.

Home values soar in many Black neighborhoods, crimping affordability

The challenge is even greater for homebuyers in many of Cincinnati's predominantly Black neighborhoods, where prices have shot up faster than anywhere else in the area, based on the latest countywide reappraisals from Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

With fewer resources − the typical Black household in the Cincinnati metro area earns $38,678 less than the median income for white households − the American dream of buying a house and passing it on to their kids has become mostly a mirage for many working-class Black families.

Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly said the county's new residential property valuations show homeownership has become less "achievable'' in many neighborhoods.

"In a neighborhood where you might have been able to get a house for $50,000, that same house is now $150,000. Now there are fewer areas where homeownership is as achievable,'' Kelly told The Enquirer.

Assessed values from the county auditor, which are used to calculate property taxes, are generally slightly different but in line with market values, which reflect market trends and the cost of buying a home in a particular area.

Not only has affording a new home become more challenging, but staying put has become more expensive as well.

Jackson said the assessed value of her house has increased by more than 50% in the past three years from about $79,000 to $121,500, based on the valuation letter she recently received.

As a result, her yearly property tax bill is expected to spike by 48% from about $1,947 to $2,888, based on calculations using a property tax estimator on the auditor's website.

The difference will be added to Jackson's monthly mortgage through the escrow account her lender set up for her to pay her property taxes, she said.

"My mortgage is about $620 (a month), and I'm struggling to pay that,'' Jackson said. "I know that's on the low end, but that's why I bought this particular home, because it was affordable.''

Property values more than double in some Black neighborhoods

Countywide, total residential property values rose 33% from about $50 billion in 2020 to $66 billion in 2023, according to Hamilton County officials, who said the increase was the biggest countywide increase in recent memory.

Hamilton County property values

City dwellers saw virtually the same change in home values, which rose 32% from about $13.2 billion in 2020 to $17.4 billion in 2023 in Cincinnati alone.

But by far, the biggest increases in residential property values were mostly in Cincinnati's predominantly Black neighborhoods, including 10 where values increased 68% or more over the past three years.

Three Black neighborhoods or municipalities saw home values more than double: Cincinnati's East Westwood neighborhood (up 131%); the village of Lincoln Heights (up 112%) and Cincinnati's English Woods neighborhood (up 108%).

Cincinnati property rates

Are investors to blame?

Evidence suggests investors have played a major role in driving up prices in many Black neighborhoods.

Large corporate buyers and individual investors tend to target Black neighborhoods and working-class communities because they have the least expensive housing stock, explained Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari.

The overall median home price for the Cincinnati metro area was $285,000 in August, according to the latest numbers from Redfin. By comparison, the median home price in Lincoln Heights, for example, was about $77,000, or about $208,000 less, according to Redfin.

Buying in Black neighborhoods "makes a lot of sense for investors because prices are generally lower and there's greater potential for price growth,'' Bokhari told The Enquirer. "This comes down to managing costs; buying something cheaper selling it high or renting it out so they’re still making good income off those properties.''

While investor purchases have subsided from their all-time highs, investors still accounted for more than 17% of all home sales in the Cincinnati metro area in the second quarter this year, according to a Redfin report.

In the 10 Black neighborhoods at the top of the auditor's list for price appreciation, the share of investor purchases was even higher at 28%, The Enquirer found.

Redfin defined investors as any buyer whose name included at least one of the following keywords: LLC, Inc, Trust, Corp, Homes.

"Investors are still significant drivers of demand,'' Bokhari said. "When there's too much demand and not enough supply, prices will rise.''

As a result, large swaths of affordable housing have been taken off the market in many Black neighborhoods, further exacerbating the area's overall housing affordability crisis and the racial homeownership gap.

In the Cincinnati metro area, about 33% of Black households own their home, while 73% of white households are homeowners, according to a recent Zillow analysis of U.S. Census data that showed Cincinnati ranked 28th out of the top 50 metro areas for the biggest Black-white homeownership gaps in the country.

Tax increases tied to property values may have unintended results

Residents across the county fear the dramatic rise in property values will push their property taxes to painful new highs,

But at least one local resident in a predominantly Black neighborhood said a dramatic rise in her property taxes could put her and her neighbors out on the street.

Karen Marshall, a longtime Evanston resident, said the value of her primary residence at 3532 Hudson Ave. shot up 174% from $53,000 to $134,500 in the latest Hamilton County property assessments.

Her property taxes?

They're projected to spike 154% from about $1,260 to $3,196.50 over the same period, according to the county's property tax estimator.

"That's horrible,'' Marshall whispered over the phone to an Enquirer reporter in disbelief. "Well, I guess they always have part-time jobs at Walmart.

"If you think about it seriously, though, if you're 70 or 80 years old living on a fixed income you don't have the ability to go to Walmart,'' she said. "So then they're pushed out of their homes because they can't pay their taxes.''

Marshall − who also owns rental properties in Evanston, where overall residential values rose 73% − said a significant increase in her taxes would also likely put a financial strain on her tenants and other renters in the area as well.

"I try to maintain decent affordable housing in the neighborhood,'' said Marshall, who supplements her retirement with income from her rental properties.

"But I live on a fixed income,'' she said. "If my property taxes go up significantly, where am I going to find the extra income to do that. I'm going to have to raise my rents to the point where they do not allow affordable housing.''

Marshall said she and many of her neighbors are planning to challenge the latest assessments.

Homeowners can challenge their assessments by filing a written protest with the Hamilton County Board of Revision between New Year's Day and March 31 next year.

Necessary forms, instructions and guidelines for filing a challenge can be obtained by calling the Board of Revision office at (513) 946-4035, according to the county website.

After the initial reappraisals are reviewed and adjusted, if necessary, 2023 property tax bills will be mailed on Jan. 8, 2024 and will come due on Jan. 31, according to the Hamilton County Treasurer, which bills and collects property taxes.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County tax assessments: Why did they go up so much?