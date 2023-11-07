Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), a titan in the consumer electronics industry, is not only a household name but also a significant presence in the investment community. Known for its innovative products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and services like Apple Music and iCloud, Apple Inc has cultivated a robust ecosystem that integrates hardware, software, and services seamlessly. With a market cap that recently hovered around $2.68 trillion, the company's financial health and ownership structure are of paramount interest to investors.

As of the latest available data, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has an outstanding share count of 15.55 billion. Institutional ownership stands at 5.79 billion shares, constituting 37.05% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 17.09 million shares, accounting for 0.11% of the total share count. Delving deeper into the stock's recent performance:

Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Apple Inc(AAPL)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) experienced a decline of about 6.73% in its stock value over the past week. As of Nov 07, 2023, the stock rose by 1.75%, contrasting with its three-month return of 2.05%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which dropped to $2.68 trillion in the most recent quarter from $3.04 trillion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

This is the income breakdown of Apple Inc:

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Apple Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-10-31, Apple Inc's institutional ownership level is 37.05%, down from institutional ownership of 37.97% as of 2023-07-31 and down from institutional ownership of 51.07% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Apple Inc's stock are Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), with 5.86%, 0.34%, and 0.01% of shares outstanding respectively.

Recent institutional trading activity paints a vivid picture of the market sentiment. During the quarter ending 2023-06-30, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm held steady at 915,560,382 shares. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm added 417 shares, bringing its position to 52,767,677 shares. Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm also added 5 shares, bringing its position to 1,221,890 shares.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Apple Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 20.9% per year, which is better than 65.95% of companies in the Hardware industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 16.9%.

But past performance is only part of the story. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Apple Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 23.2% during the past three years. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Estimate) is projected using a combination of historical data and industry trends, factoring in company-specific elements, broader economic conditions, and anticipated market dynamics.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Apple Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.11% as of 2023-09-30, compared to insider ownership of 0.11% from a year ago, reflecting the unchanged faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment. During the past three months, Apple Inc had 5 insider sell transactions:

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Apple Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

