Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Energy Transfer LP(ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), with a market cap of $43810.56 million, operates a vast platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region. The company also boasts of gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the U.S., and fuel distribution. Furthermore, Energy Transfer LP owns the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility.

As of the latest available data, Energy Transfer LP has an outstanding share count of 3.15 billion. Institutional ownership stands at 315.91 million shares, constituting 10.04% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 114.63 million shares, accounting for 3.65% of the total share count.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

Energy Transfer LP experienced a decline of about 1.2% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 18 2023, the stock rose by 0.65%, contrasting with its three-month return of 8.8%. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which rose to $39.92 billion in the most recent quarter from $38.62 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Energy Transfer LP's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, Energy Transfer LP's institutional ownership level is 10.04%, up from institutional ownership of 9.91% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 15.41% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Energy Transfer LP's stock are Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio), David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.38%, 0.31%, and 0.02% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Energy Transfer LP's Ebitda growth averaged 0.7% per year, which is worse than 68.57% of 824 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of -4.7%. However, the estimated earnings growth for Energy Transfer LP is 2.1% per year, higher than the earnings growth of 1.7% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Energy Transfer LP's insider ownership is approximately 3.65% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 3.12% from a year ago.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Energy Transfer LP's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

