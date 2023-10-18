Assessing the Ownership Landscape of FMC Corp(FMC)

As a pure-play crop chemical company, FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has diversified its sales to create a balanced crop chemical portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. With its focus on acquisitions and new product development, FMC Corp is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies. As of October 18, 2023, FMC Corp's market cap stands at $8360.89 million, with sales reaching $5358 million. Despite recent market volatility, FMC Corp continues to maintain a strong position in the market, as reflected in its institutional and insider ownership trends.

Overview of FMC Corp's Ownership

As of the latest available data, FMC Corp has an outstanding share count of 124.73 million. Institutional ownership stands at 77.06 million shares, constituting 61.78% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 1.33 million shares, accounting for 1.07% of the total share count.

FMC Corp's Market Performance

FMC Corp experienced a decline of about 6.96% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 18 2023, the stock fell by 0.31%, contrasting its three-month return of -29.14. The company's market cap dropped to $13.01 billion in the most recent quarter from $15.27 billion in the preceding one, sparking keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

FMC Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, FMC Corp's institutional ownership level is 61.78%, up from institutional ownership of 61.31% as of 2023-06-30 and down from institutional ownership of 91.8% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of FMC Corp's stock are Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio), George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.81%, 0.05%, and 0.04% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, FMC Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 12.1% per year, which is worse than 59.09% of 220 companies in the Agriculture industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for FMC Corp is 3.4% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 17.1% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. FMC Corp's insider ownership is approximately 1.07% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 1% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

During the past three months, FMC Corp had 2 insider buy transactions: Nicholas Pfeiffer, Corporate Controller bought 992 shares on 2023-09-13. Ronaldo Pereira, EVP, President, FMC Americas bought 2,000 shares on 2023-09-13.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. FMC Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

