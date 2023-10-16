NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), a leading energy company, operates through two primary segments: Florida Power & Light, the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment. With a market cap of $110.52 billion and an operating margin of 33.95%, NextEra Energy Inc is a significant player in the energy sector. However, its recent stock performance and ownership trends have sparked interest among investors.

NextEra Energy Inc Stock Performance

As of the latest available data, NextEra Energy Inc has an outstanding share count of 2.02 billion. Institutional ownership stands at 1.04 billion shares, constituting 51.32% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 4.96 million shares, accounting for 0.24% of the total share count.

Assessing the Ownership Landscape of NextEra Energy Inc(NEE)

Over the past week, NextEra Energy Inc experienced a decline of about 10.67% in its stock value. As of Oct 16 2023, the stock rose by 0.22%, contrasting with its three-month return of -24.92%. The company's market cap dropped to $150.16 billion in the most recent quarter from $155.97 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

NextEra Energy Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 51.32%, up from 51.13% as of 2023-06-30 and down from 72.7% from a year ago.

Assessing the Ownership Landscape of NextEra Energy Inc(NEE)

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of NextEra Energy Inc's stock are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), and Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.48%, 0.04%, and 0.02% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, NextEra Energy Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -5.1% per year, which is worse than 78.43% of 459 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for NextEra Energy Inc is 8.3% per year, higher than the earnings growth of 2.7% during the past three years.

Story continues

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. NextEra Energy Inc's insider ownership is approximately 0.24% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 0.24% from a year ago.

During the past three months, NextEra Energy Inc had 2 insider buy transactions: Kirk S Hachigian, Director bought 10,000 shares on 2023-08-17 and James Lawrence Camaren, Director bought 4,000 shares on 2023-08-15.

Assessing the Ownership Landscape of NextEra Energy Inc(NEE)

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. NextEra Energy Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. A holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

