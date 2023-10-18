Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Option Care Health Inc(OPCH)

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate-site infusion services, offering treatments for a variety of disorders including bleeding, neurological, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders. As of the latest data, the company has an outstanding share count of 179.88 million, with institutional ownership standing at 112.30 million shares, constituting 62.43% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 4.44 million shares, accounting for 2.47% of the total share count. This article delves into the recent performance, institutional ownership, earnings, and insider activities of Option Care Health Inc.

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) has seen a decline of about 2.94% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 18, 2023, the stock fell by 0.79%, in contrast to its three-month return of -2.69%. The company's market cap has shown volatility, rising to $5.84 billion in the most recent quarter from $5.71 billion in the preceding one, sparking keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Option Care Health Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 62.43%, up from 60.85% as of 2023-06-30, but down from 83.09% from a year ago.

The most significant stakeholders include Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), owning 0.99%, 0.3%, and 0.05% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity provides valuable insights into market sentiment.

Over the past three years, Option Care Health Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 73.5% per year, outperforming 94.17% of companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Option Care Health Inc is 0% per year, which is higher than the earnings growth of 0% during the past three years.

Insider ownership, reflecting the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees, stands at approximately 2.47% as of 2023-08-31, up from 2% a year ago. Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment.

Over the past three months, Option Care Health Inc had 3 insider buy transactions: R Carter Pate, Director, bought 1,465 shares on 2023-08-17; Smyser Collin, GC & Corporate Secretary, bought 2,500 shares on 2023-08-14; Kraemer Harry M Jansen Jr, Director, bought 55,000 shares on 2023-08-11.

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Option Care Health Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, their movements offering crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

