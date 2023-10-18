Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE:MODG) is a leading golf and active lifestyle company that offers premier golf entertainment experiences, designs and manufactures high-end golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories. The company operates under the segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment and Active Lifestyle. Its popular brands include Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew, and Jack Wolfskin. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World, with the majority of its revenue generated from the United States.

As of the latest data, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has an outstanding share count of 185.48 million. Institutional ownership is at 90.55 million shares, making up 48.82% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 2.57 million shares, accounting for 1.39% of the total share count.

Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp(MODG)

Stock Performance Overview

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp experienced a decline of about 3.63% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 18, 2023, the stock fell by 1.19%, contrasting with its three-month return of -29.25%. The company's market cap dropped to $3.67 billion in the most recent quarter from $4.01 billion in the preceding one, sparking keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

The institutional ownership history of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp reveals the trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 48.82%, down from 48.93% as of 2023-06-30 and 61.42% from a year ago.

Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp(MODG)

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 1.66%, 0.2%, and 0.02% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 10.5% per year, outperforming 58.42% of 606 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is 0% per year, higher than the earnings growth of 0% during the past three years.

Story continues

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp's insider ownership is approximately 1.39% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 1.25% from a year ago.

Assessing the Ownership Landscape of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp(MODG)

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

