Assessment of the Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 - Leading Players are Aduro BioTech and Novo Nordisk

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022: Deal trends, players and financials report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter infectious vaccines partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.



This report provides details of the latest infectious vaccine agreements announced in the healthcare sector.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all infectious vaccines partnering deals announced since January 2015, including financial terms where available, including over 700 links to online deal records of actual infectious vaccines partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Infectious Vaccines partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Infectious Vaccines partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Infectious Vaccines partnering and dealmaking since Jan 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Infectious Vaccines technologies and products.



Report scope

Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022: Deal trends, players and financials is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to infectious vaccine trends and the structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide. Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

Trends in infectious vaccines dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 700 infectious vaccines deal records

Identify the most active infectious vaccine dealmakers since 2015

The leading infectious vaccines deals by value since 2015

Includes adjuvant deals and alliances since 2015

In Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific infectious therapy target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Infectious Vaccines Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 700 infectious vaccines deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Infectious Vaccines dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Infectious Vaccines partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers

2.4. Infectious Vaccines partnering by deal type

2.5. Infectious Vaccines partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Infectious Vaccines partnering

2.6.1 Infectious Vaccines partnering headline values

2.6.2 Infectious Vaccines deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Infectious Vaccines deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Infectious Vaccines royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Infectious Vaccines deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Infectious Vaccines deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers

4.3. Most active Infectious Vaccines partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Infectious Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Infectious Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Infectious Vaccines dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Infectious Vaccines deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Infectious Vaccines deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Infectious Vaccines deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Infectious Vaccines deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking



Table of figures

Figure 1: Infectious Vaccines partnering since 2015

Figure 2: Active Infectious Vaccines dealmaking activity since 2015

Figure 3: Infectious Vaccines partnering by deal type since 2015

Figure 4: Infectious Vaccines partnering by disease type since 2015

Figure 5: Infectious Vaccines deals with a headline value

Figure 6: Infectious Vaccines deals with an upfront value

Figure 7: Infectious Vaccines deals with a milestone value

Figure 8: Infectious Vaccines deals with a royalty rate value

Figure 9: Top Infectious Vaccines deals by value since 2015

Figure 10: Most active Infectious Vaccines dealmakers since 2015



