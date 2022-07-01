U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.72
    +4.34 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,810.43
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,009.12
    -19.61 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.68
    +2.92 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -13.20 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    -0.79 (-3.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0400
    -0.0083 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8910
    -0.0810 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    -0.0177 (-1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3870
    -0.3410 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,275.48
    +171.43 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    414.35
    -5.79 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.03
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Asset-Backed Token Raise to Support the Build of Algae Biomass Protein Farms

·5 min read

  • SIT is the world's first blockchain-based algae biomass project offering. The project will be built utilising patented sustainable technology to deliver a pioneering green investment opportunity.

  • Carbon credits generated by biomass projects will be tokenized as Algaecoin.

LONDON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first blockchain-based algae biomass project, built on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, was announced today by leading capital markets technology firm, Globacap. Developed and operated by Sustainable Impact Token (SIT), the project will support the development, construction, and operation of algae biomass farms. The initiative will use blockchain technology to bridge the gap between two of the fastest growing investor markets in the world – asset-backed finance and crypto.

SIT's algae biomass farms produce high quality, non-animal protein, based on a system powered exclusively using renewable energy. These algae farms are absorbing large amounts of carbon out of the atmosphere and a net producer of renewable energy. The SIT project is currently supporting the development of a "proof of concept" algae biomass farm in Europe using patented, sustainable technology.

Myles Milston, CEO of Globacap says, "Being part of this pioneering project marks an important milestone in our ongoing mission to enable frictionless asset creation and transferability. With Globacap, the capital raising process is completely digital, mostly automated, transparent, secure, and compliant. Our work with SIT and Tezos is transformational in the way this market can operate."

The $5 billion algae biomass sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the next 5 years (Quince Market Insights) and the success of the project will provide the basis to expand globally. SIT provides investors with tokens issued via smart contracts deployed on the proof-of-stake Tezos blockchain, representing their preferred shares in the project. Carbon credits generated from the algae production will also be tokenized into Algaecoin, a tokenized asset representing tradable carbon credits.

"By bringing agri-tech solutions and carbon credit-backed assets into private markets and beyond, we can make significant, impactful steps towards sustaining our planet for future generations," adds Milston.

The SIT offering was designed to enable frictionless transferability in full compliance with securities regulation through the Tezos FA2 compliant token contracts for holding and settlement. This pioneering offering links the sustainable asset-backed and crypto investment worlds together to create a compelling blockchain-enabled investment vehicle.

"As solutions to the macro challenges of food scarcity and sustainable energy production continue to be a global priority, demand for investment vehicles that can also support these objectives are increasing. We are thrilled to see Globacap choose Tezos to power this unique blockchain based, asset-backed offering," says Mason Edwards from Tezos Foundation.

Tezos is an energy-efficient open source blockchain network powered by a globally decentralised network of users and validators. Companies and builders around the globe leverage Tezos for projects exploring the potential for blockchain to be a tool for sustainable innovation. Recently, Cambridge University announced the Cambridge Centre for Carbon Credits (4C) which is creating a trusted decentralised marketplace on Tezos where purchasers of carbon credits can confidently and directly fund trusted nature-based projects tying together corporate funders to conservationists, via automated and transparent global oracles.

Globacap is committed to enabling adoption of tokenization for most asset classes and providing a means for digital securitisation to global capital markets. Blockchain technology enables previously illiquid investment to now be transacted efficiently in seconds instead of weeks, and with minimal overheads. Globacap's mission is to bring the archaic processes behind capital markets into the digital era by offering private placement, securities issuance, securities registry management, and liquidity products.

Chairman & Founder of Sustainable Impact Token, Peter Henderson, says, "Our vision is to play our part in addressing some of the real challenges of our time – how can the growing world population be fed sufficiently, nutritiously and can this ambition be achieved in a way that improves, rather than harms, the environment?  We believe our approach helps on all these fronts and know that the investor community is keen to join us on the journey.

"SIT presents a unique investment opportunity that is underpinned by our three core pillars: food security, renewable energy and carbon reduction.

"We wanted to structure the offering using an innovative, transparent and secure approach.  Investors are being offered an attractive return, in a real asset, but through digital technology – and they can make their investments through fiat or crypto currencies.

"Bringing the token offering to market has been amazingly smooth, which is a credit to our partners at Globacap, Tezos and Lumin Capital."

To learn more about Sustainable Impact Token, visit https://sustainableimpacttokens.com/

To learn more about Globacap, visit https://globacap.com/

To learn more about Tezos, visit https://tezos.com/

 

About Globacap:

Globacap is driving the digitisation of all assets by using technology to unlock the true potential of capital markets. It has standardised the securities landscape, enabling frictionless asset creation and transferability.

Over $14 billion of private share and debt instruments are digitally administered on the platform, and Globacap has now executed over $180 million of secondary liquidity in private securities with digital, automated settlement. Globacap is regulated by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) as an arranger and custodian and its platform can onboard investors from over 60 countries, in compliance with local regulations. For more information on how Globacap is changing the private capital markets industry, please visit www.globacap.com.

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asset-backed-token-raise-to-support-the-build-of-algae-biomass-protein-farms-301579081.html

SOURCE Globacap

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Nvidia

    Despite its stock falling hard during the recent bear market, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as a company has delivered tremendous growth over the last few years, particularly from its graphics processing units (GPUs) designed for gaming and data centers, its two largest sources of revenue. While the company continues to see new applications for its GPUs that could drive more expansion over the next decade, Nvidia is starting to experience slowing growth from macroeconomic headwinds. One important quality of Nvidia that every investor should appreciate is its ability to keep expanding the application of its GPU technology to new markets.

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Kohl's, Franchise Group end negotiations with no sale

    Kohl’s Corp. will continue as its own company after ending its negotiations with potential buyer Franchise Group Inc. Find out the details and what is next for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    With its stock down 22% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). But if you pay...

  • Apple Ex-Corporate Law Chief Admits Years of Insider Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The Apple Inc. lawyer who was once responsible for enforcing the company’s insider trading policy admitted he used his access to draft SEC filings to personally profit. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAGene

  • NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Deliveries Set a Record. That Can Help Tesla Too.

    NIO, XPeng and Li Auto deliver a total of 41,280 vehicles in June. That's the best month ever for the three Chinese electric-vehicle makers combined.

  • JPMorgan Chase downgrades three regional banks

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts on Friday downgraded three regional bank stocks and said they're moving their outlook for the sector to neutral based on rising expectations of a recession as well as more aggressive interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan cut its ratings on Live Oak Bancshares Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Inc. to neutral from overweight and downgraded HBT Financial Inc. to underweight from neutral. "On LOB, while our call on the stock has been to buy at the po

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Chip stocks fall as Micron outlook signals easing demand

    A handful of chipmakers including Micron and AMD have signaled waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes consumer and corporate spending, while easing a two-year global semiconductor shortage that was exacerbated by supply-chain disruptions. Micron Technology Inc, a maker of memory chips, forecast on Thursday much worse-than-expected revenue for the current quarter and said the market had "weakened considerably in a very short period of time." Chip stocks fell on Friday including those of Taiwan's TSMC and MediaTek, Dutch chip-gear maker ASML, Franco-Italian firm STMicroelectronics and Germany's Infineon.

  • General Motors Stock Halted, Resumes Slide After Detailing Q2 Chip Shortage Hit To Inventory

    GM said chip shortages and supply chain snarls left nearly 100,000 vehicles unfinished over the second quarter.

  • NIO stock jumps after June EV deliveries rise sharply from a last month and from last year

    The U.S.-listed shares of NIO Inc. jumped 2.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported June deliveries that rose sharply from last month and from a last year. The company said it delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, up 84.5% from May and 60.3% more than the same period a year ago. The June deliveries consisted of 8,612 sport utility vehicles, including 1,684 ES8s, 5,100 ES6s and 1,828 EC6s, as well as 4,349 ET7 sedans. For the second quarter, NIO delivere

  • The chip boom likely over, as Micron says it’s in a ‘downturn’

    The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

  • Kohl's Stock Plunges As Retailer Scraps Franchise Group Sale Talks

    "Given the environment and market volatility, the Board determined that it simply was not prudent to continue pursuing a deal," said chairman Peter Boneparth.