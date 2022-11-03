IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market share is expected to increase by USD 7.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.84% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market is estimated at 7.99% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-MODERATE during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2023-2027

3 Step IT Group Oy

Blancco Technology Plc

BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

CompuCom Systems Inc.

DataSpan Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

EOL IT Services Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Ingram Micro Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Iron Mountain Inc.

LifeSpan International Inc.

Ocean Enterprises LLC

Renewtech

Sims Lifecycle Services Inc.

TBS Industries Inc.

TES Singapore Pte Ltd.

Total IT Global

Xeptor BV

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Segment

The market is segmented by Type(Computers, Mobile Devices, and Others) and Industry Application (Large Organization and Smal Organization).

By Type Segment - The computers segment shows a gradual increase in the demands for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market and other factors during 2023-2027.

ITAD is a method by which a business can get rid of surplus computer hardware. The market's vendors, like Dell Technologies and IBM, offer their ITAD services to businesses to assist them in recycling and reselling various pieces of equipment, including PCs and laptops. The demand for ITAD services is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the increased usage of multifunctional devices and the growing trend of BYOD.

Growing need for regulatory compliance with regard to data security standards is Notably Driving the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Growth

Regulations governing data privacy have altered how businesses, organizations, and governments can get rid of old technology. Companies must reassess their processes for the end-of-life management of their IT equipment in order to comply with certain regulatory standards and laws, such as the National Institute for Standards and Technology and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Additionally, businesses everywhere need to have procedures in place to guarantee that personally identifiable information is always protected. As a result, the focus market is anticipated to develop over the projected period due to the growing demand for IT organizations to comply with laws.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Industry

The market is segmented by Geography North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia (China, India, Japan, and South Korea), South America(Brazil, Argentina, and Chile) and Rest of World (ROW).

North America is projected to grow at a percentage of 33% by 2022. North America was the most significant contributing region in the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, primarily owing to the adoption of new technologies, the presence of high regulatory standards, as well as high awareness of the need for environmental conservation .

Additionally, the expansion of the regional market is expected to be driven by elements like the expanding IT industry, the rise in cloud data centers, the availability of various ITAD service providers, and the widespread use of cloud-based technologies during the projected period.

IT asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2023-2027 $7.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., Blancco Technology Plc, BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CompuCom Systems Inc., DataSpan Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EOL IT Services Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ingram Micro Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Ocean Enterprises LLC, Renewtech, Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., TBS Industries Inc., TES Singapore Pte Ltd., Total IT Global, and Xeptor BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Industry Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Industry Application

6.3 Large organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Small organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Industry Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 3 Step IT Group Oy

11.4 Apto Solutions Inc.

11.5 BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 CompuCom Systems Inc.

11.7 DataSpan Inc.

11.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

11.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

11.10 International Business Machines Corp.

11.11 Iron Mountain Inc.

11.12 LifeSpan International Inc.

11.13 Ocean Enterprises LLC

11.14 Sims Lifecycle Services Inc.

11.15 TBS Industries Inc.

11.16 TES Singapore Pte Ltd.

11.17 Total IT Global

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

