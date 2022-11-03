U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,751.75
    -17.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,067.00
    -111.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,885.50
    -59.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.40
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.67
    -1.33 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,622.30
    -27.70 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.96
    -0.63 (-3.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9746
    -0.0074 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    +0.38 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1243
    -0.0149 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3730
    +0.6710 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,295.31
    -118.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.74
    -8.41 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.40
    -22.74 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market share is expected to increase by USD 7.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.84% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market is estimated at 7.99% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-MODERATE during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2023-2027

Find Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria Prepared Exclusively by Technavio Research Analysts

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.   

  • Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important) which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

  • Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

FOR A DETAILED OVERVIEW ON THE CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE REQUEST SAMPLE PAGES

The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

  • 3 Step IT Group Oy

  • Blancco Technology Plc

  • BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

  • CompuCom Systems Inc.

  • DataSpan Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • EOL IT Services Ltd.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Ingram Micro Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Iron Mountain Inc.

  • LifeSpan International Inc.

  • Ocean Enterprises LLC

  • Renewtech

  • Sims Lifecycle Services Inc.

  • TBS Industries Inc.

  • TES Singapore Pte Ltd.

  • Total IT Global

  • Xeptor BV

DOWNLOAD THE SAMPLE REPORT FOR MORE ACCESS

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Segment

  • The market is segmented by Type(Computers, Mobile Devices, and Others) and Industry Application (Large Organization and Smal Organization).

  • By Type Segment - The computers segment shows a gradual increase in the demands for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market and other factors during 2023-2027.

  • ITAD is a method by which a business can get rid of surplus computer hardware. The market's vendors, like Dell Technologies and IBM, offer their ITAD services to businesses to assist them in recycling and reselling various pieces of equipment, including PCs and laptops. The demand for ITAD services is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the increased usage of multifunctional devices and the growing trend of BYOD.

INTERESTED TO PROCURE THE DATA?

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Growing need for regulatory compliance with regard to data security standards is Notably Driving the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Growth

Regulations governing data privacy have altered how businesses, organizations, and governments can get rid of old technology. Companies must reassess their processes for the end-of-life management of their IT equipment in order to comply with certain regulatory standards and laws, such as the National Institute for Standards and Technology and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Additionally, businesses everywhere need to have procedures in place to guarantee that personally identifiable information is always protected. As a result, the focus market is anticipated to develop over the projected period due to the growing demand for IT organizations to comply with laws.

TO ACCESS WHAT ARE THE LATEST DRIVERS, TRENDS, AND CHALLENGES INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THIS MARKET? REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Industry

  • The market is segmented by Geography North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia (China, India, Japan, and South Korea), South America(Brazil, Argentina, and Chile) and Rest of World (ROW).

  • North America is projected to grow at a percentage of 33% by 2022. North America was the most significant contributing region in the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, primarily owing to the adoption of new technologies, the presence of high regulatory standards, as well as high awareness of the need for environmental conservation.

  • Additionally, the expansion of the regional market is expected to be driven by elements like the expanding IT industry, the rise in cloud data centers, the availability of various ITAD service providers, and the widespread use of cloud-based technologies during the projected period.

FOR MORE INSIGHTS ON THE MARKET SHARE OF VARIOUS REGIONS VIEW PDF SAMPLE NOW!

Related Reports -

Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– The market share is expected to increase by USD 2.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the water and wastewater management market for the mining sector market segmentation by product (water treatment and wastewater treatment) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).  To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Termite Control Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– The market share is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the termite control market segmentation by application (commercial, residential, agriculture, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). To get exclusive research insights: VIEW the SUMMARY OF THE REPOR FOR MORE.

IT asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.84%

Market growth 2023-2027

$7.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.99

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., Blancco Technology Plc, BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd., CompuCom Systems Inc., DataSpan Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EOL IT Services Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ingram Micro Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Ocean Enterprises LLC, Renewtech, Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., TBS Industries Inc., TES Singapore Pte Ltd., Total IT Global, and Xeptor BV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Industry Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Industry Application

  • 6.3 Large organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Small organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Industry Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3 Step IT Group Oy

  • 11.4 Apto Solutions Inc.

  • 11.5 BRP Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.6 CompuCom Systems Inc.

  • 11.7 DataSpan Inc.

  • 11.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 11.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 11.10 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 11.11 Iron Mountain Inc.

  • 11.12 LifeSpan International Inc.

  • 11.13 Ocean Enterprises LLC

  • 11.14 Sims Lifecycle Services Inc.

  • 11.15 TBS Industries Inc.

  • 11.16 TES Singapore Pte Ltd.

  • 11.17 Total IT Global

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tampon Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Tampon Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-asset-disposition-itad-market-2023-2027-along-with-5-year-historic-2017-2021-industry-size--comparison-of-20-vendors-and-11-countries-301666185.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's technology chief resigns after possible data breach

    Last week, Bed Bath said a third party had improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by gaining access to the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. It's still reviewing if the drives had any sensitive or personally identifiable information. Masood's resignation, effective Dec. 2, was not the result of any disagreement with Bed Bath & Beyond on any matter related to the company's operations, practices or financial statements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • Is Elon Musk getting too distracted to run Tesla? Experts weigh in

    Following the close of his deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR), Musk appointed himself the CEO of the company, as well as its lone board member. Adding that his other day jobs as CEO of Tesla, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, in addition to his role as founder of companies like The Boring Company, Neuralink, and OpenAI, the question has arisen whether the mercurial and lone wolf Elon Musk has taken more than he can chew.

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • Time to retire? Absolutely, said some. Never, said others. After a year of research, I had my answer

    I love work, but fear never having time for other things. Riding the boomer wave in search of the perfect sunset

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • This oil company backed by Warren Buffett is America’s hottest stock. Why won’t its CEO pump more oil?

    ‘There's no pressure to increase production’: Vicki Hollub’s Occidental dominates America's biggest oil field, landing her on the MarketWatch 50 list.

  • U.S. DOJ preparing to probe Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal - Politico

    The DOJ has been reaching out to customers and competitors of Adobe and Figma, as well as Figma's venture capital investors, in recent weeks, according to the report. "Adobe and Figma today are not meaningful competitors," Adobe said in an emailed statement.

  • More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management

    (Reuters) -In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last week, followed by his firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, Reuters reported, citing sources. Sarah Personette, who was chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted on Tuesday that she resigned last week, adding to advertisers' uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Musk.

  • Stellantis sales rise 29% in Q3 but delivery issues cast cloud

    Revenues at Stellantis rose 29% in the third quarter as improved semiconductor supplies helped to boost sales volumes, the owner of car brands including Fiat and Peugeot said in a statement on Thursday. But while the semiconductor crunch was easing, other supply chain issues made an impact, especially around logistics in Europe, for what is now the world's third largest carmaker by sales. They led to an increase in the group's vehicle inventory stock, with Stellantis Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer saying the industry as a whole was facing a shortage of trucks and drivers.

  • CVS, Walgreens And Walmart Offer $14 billion Settlement For Opioid Lawsuits

    America's biggest retailers are forking over $13.8 billion to shut down lawsuits accusing them of playing a role in the US opioid crisis. CVS,...

  • Elon Musk Has Owned Twitter for Only a Few Days. It’s All Happening.

    Elon Musk’s takeover is causing companies to make a decision around their advertising spending on Twitter.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • Tesla pushes Cybertruck production, delivery schedule back by another year

    Yahoo Finance Live reacts to Tesla's recent announcements that the EV developer is pushing back its production schedule again for its long-awaited Cybertruck.

  • Cardlytics stock cut in half amid 'continued uncertainty' from advertisers

    Cardlytics Inc. shares ended Wednesday's session down 53% after the company, which provides marketing solutions, delivered a forecast that fell well short of what analysts had been expecting. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote following the Tuesday afternoon report that Cardlytics guided for a roughly 6% year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter revenue at the midpoint, while the consensus view had been for growth of approximately 11%. "We note this marks a material revision to the [second-half]

  • Global banks are ‘very pro-China’, says UBS boss

    The boss of the world's biggest wealth manager has said that global bankers are all “very pro-China” despite an authoritarian crackdown by the communist regime in recent years.

  • 11 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. As the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2020, the metals and mining sector was a beneficiary of […]

  • FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias

    In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, FedEx said it was expecting the Oct. 25 award by a Houston jury to Jennifer Harris of $1.16 million in compensatory damages and $365 million in punitive damages to be reduced. The package delivery company said that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, punitive damages are normally capped at less than 10 times compensatory damages, with a multiple closer to one being appropriate when compensatory damages are substantial.

  • Oil prices settle at a more than 3-week high on fall in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies, rising Middle East tensions

    Oil futures climb on Wednesday, with global and U.S. benchmark crude settling at their highest prices in more than three weeks, after U.S. government data showed weekly declines for both crude and gasoline inventories and as recent reports said Iran may be preparing an attack on Saudi Arabia.