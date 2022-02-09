U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Register USD 7.45 bn Growth |Technavio

·4 min read

IT asset disposition (ITAD) market will have 3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., and CompuCom Systems Inc. among major participants from 2021 to 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market forecast report on IT asset disposition (ITAD) market from Technavio, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.90%. This market will experience a growth potential of USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Attractive Opportunities in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market. Fetch Free Sample Report!

Top 3 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Players

3 Step IT Group Oy - The company offers IT asset disposition service with these benefits such as security, reduced costs, and increased satisfaction.

Apto Solutions Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition services such as data destruction services, value recovery services, and recycling services.

CompuCom Systems Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as remote connectivity and security, high efficiency, and is environmentally friendly.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2022-2026: Drivers

One of the key drivers supporting the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth during the forecast period is the growing implementation of regulatory compliances with regard to data security. Companies across the world should have processes in place to ensure the protection of personally identifiable information. The new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation that was implemented in May 2018 sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals in the European Union. The regulation ensures the integrity and confidentiality of data of organizations as well as individuals. Therefore, the rising need to comply with regulations by companies is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

IT asset disposition (ITAD) market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The computers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for computers and laptops due to the increasing adoption of multifunctional devices and the growing trend of BYOD are expected to drive the demand for ITAD services during the forecast period. In addition, rising internet penetration, increasing disposable income of consumers, as well as the availability of low-cost laptops and computers across the world has boosted the demand for laptops and computers.

  • Geography

North America is expected to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The adoption of new technologies will drive the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on Each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report

Corresponding Reports:

Wood Recycling Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Metal Recycling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.90%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., and TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-asset-disposition-itad-market-to-register-usd-7-45-bn-growth-technavio-301476423.html

SOURCE Technavio

