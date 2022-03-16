U.S. markets closed

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market size to Grow by USD 7.45 bn | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market is expected to grow by USD 7.45 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-202
Find additional highlights related to the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market. Download Free Sample Report

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Driver

The growing implementation of regulatory compliances with regard to data security is driving the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth. Companies across the world should have processes in place to ensure that personally identifiable information is always protected. The new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation that was implemented in May 2018 sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals living in the European Union to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of data of organizations as well as individuals. Therefore, the growing need to comply with regulations by companies is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Know more about the drivers impacting the growth of the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market. Request Free Sample Report

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

  • 3 Step IT Group Oy - The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as security, reduced costs, and increased satisfaction.

  • Apto Solutions Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition services such as data destruction services, value recovery services, and recycling services.

  • CompuCom Systems Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as remote connectivity and security, high efficiency, and is environmentally friendly.

  • Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers IT asset recovery services with benefits such as security to sensitive data and reduced e-waste to realize sustainability goals.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers IT asset disposition solutions such as asset upcycling services, virtual warehousing, and data center consolidation.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into computers, mobile devices, and others. The computers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for computers and laptops, owing to the rising adoption of multifunctional devices and the growing trend of BYOD, is expected to increase the demand for ITAD services during the forecast period. In addition, increasing internet penetration, rising disposable income of consumers, as well as the availability of low-cost laptops and computers across the world, have driven the demand for laptops and computers.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of new technologies will drive the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market. Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Smart Electric Meter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Remote Microgrid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.90%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., and TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Computers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3 Step IT Group Oy

  • Apto Solutions Inc.

  • CompuCom Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Iron Mountain Inc.

  • LifeSpan International Inc.

  • TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-asset-disposition-itad-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-45-bn--technavio-301501908.html

SOURCE Technavio

