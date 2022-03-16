IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market size to Grow by USD 7.45 bn | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT asset disposition (ITAD) market is expected to grow by USD 7.45 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period.
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Driver
The growing implementation of regulatory compliances with regard to data security is driving the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth. Companies across the world should have processes in place to ensure that personally identifiable information is always protected. The new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation that was implemented in May 2018 sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals living in the European Union to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of data of organizations as well as individuals. Therefore, the growing need to comply with regulations by companies is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings
3 Step IT Group Oy - The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as security, reduced costs, and increased satisfaction.
Apto Solutions Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition services such as data destruction services, value recovery services, and recycling services.
CompuCom Systems Inc. - The company offers IT asset disposition service with benefits such as remote connectivity and security, high efficiency, and is environmentally friendly.
Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers IT asset recovery services with benefits such as security to sensitive data and reduced e-waste to realize sustainability goals.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers IT asset disposition solutions such as asset upcycling services, virtual warehousing, and data center consolidation.
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Segmentation Analysis
By type, the market has been segmented into computers, mobile devices, and others. The computers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for computers and laptops, owing to the rising adoption of multifunctional devices and the growing trend of BYOD, is expected to increase the demand for ITAD services during the forecast period. In addition, increasing internet penetration, rising disposable income of consumers, as well as the availability of low-cost laptops and computers across the world, have driven the demand for laptops and computers.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The adoption of new technologies will drive the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market growth in North America during the forecast period.
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.90%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 7.45 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.25
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3 Step IT Group Oy, Apto Solutions Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., LifeSpan International Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., and TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
