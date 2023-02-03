U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.14
    -37.62 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,904.33
    -149.61 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.61
    -139.21 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.92
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    -2.12 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.50
    -54.30 (-2.81%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -1.26 (-5.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0091 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    +0.1190 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    -0.0164 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0330
    +2.4290 (+1.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,496.04
    -438.31 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.04
    +1.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Asset Entities IPO Shares Commenced Trading Today on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol, “ASST”

Asset Entities Inc.
·4 min read
Asset Entities Inc.
Asset Entities Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ASST), a leading provider of digital marketing and content delivery services for businesses, brands and celebrities across Discord and other social media platforms, and Designer Developer and Manager of Discord servers through its AE.360.DDM suite of services, announced that its common stock commenced trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ASST”.

The Company’s initial public offering consists of 1,500,000 shares of Class B Common Stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses payable by Asset Entities and excluding any exercise of the overallotment) are expected to be $7.5 million.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 7, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boustead Securities, LLC is the sole underwriter for the offering. Asset Entities has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase from Asset Entities up to an additional 225,000 shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Asset Entities.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-267258), which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequently declared effective by the SEC on February 2, 2023. Copies of the final prospectus will be made available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained from Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA, by telephone at +1 (949) 502-4408 or emailing offerings@boustead1828.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube and other social media platforms. Following its IPO, Asset Entities is expected to be the first publicly-traded company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ customers include businesses and celebrities.

The Company is led by a unique mix of young, dynamic, and successful entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of the needs and interests of the Gen Z generation and the fast-growing creator economy, combined with seasoned senior executives with decades of experience in cutting-edge technology, business and finance. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) the Company’s limited operating history (ii) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services; (iii) regulatory and compliance requirements; (iv) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the initial public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:
Arshia Sarkhani, Chief Executive Officer and President
Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman
Asset Entities Inc.
Tel +1 (214) 459-3117        
Email Contact

Underwriter Inquiries:
Boustead Securities, LLC
Daniel McClory
Tel +1 (949) 502 4408
Email contact

Investor Contact:
Ron Both
CMA Investor Relations
Tel +1 (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel +1 (949) 432-7572
Email contact


Recommended Stories

  • Edible Garden Plunges After $10.2M Equity Offering

    Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) has priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 1.6 million units, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant to purchase one share. Each unit is being sold at a public offering price of $6.30 per unit. The warrants in the units will be immediately exercisable at $6.30 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in this offering, but will

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today

    Palantir makes data analytics software used by government and commercial customers. In a regulatory filing overnight, the company disclosed that on Jan. 29 Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey Buckley announced plans to step down as soon as Palantir's 2022 10-K is filed. Palantir also said that Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar was named chief technology officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor was named chief revenue officer.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • January jobs report, Apple Q1 earnings, Nerdy stock surges on AI products: 3 things to watch markets

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors recap the January jobs report, Apple's first-quarter earnings, and why Nerdy stock is surging on Friday.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) got a boost this week thanks to the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed increased interest rates by just 25 basis points in response to elevated, but slowing, inflation. Electric vehicle stocks have been plummeting over the past year as investors have become worried about a potential recession.

  • Maker of $555,000 Flying Motorbikes to Begin Trading in US

    (Bloomberg) -- A Japanese maker of flying motorbikes will list on the Nasdaq stock exchange and start trading as early as Friday in New York, making it the fifth company from the Asian nation to join the tech-heavy bourse, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes In

  • Is the Next Bull Market Here? Why SoFi Is a Top Stock to Buy

    Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have surged almost 70% since the start of 2023, but they're still down sharply from their highs. Is the worst over for investors, and this is the beginning of the next bull run for stocks, including SoFi? In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down why a bull market would almost surely mean good things for SoFi, and why it's worth buying.

  • Amazon earnings: AWS performance was the 'disappointment,' analyst says

    JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to dissect Amazon's latest earnings report and unit sales in the greater tech environment.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

    Building a stream of dividends to fatten your wallet every quarter is a lot easier when you're willing to play the long game. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a passive-income machine, and this is all thanks to its ability to churn out therapies at an industrial scale. Strong earnings growth is likely to continue in the long run -- after a short delay, that is.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: MicroStrategy Clorox, Bill.com

    Markets reporter Jared Blikre checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Luminar Technologies...

  • These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • GoPro's (GPRO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    GoPro's (GPRO) Q4 top line benefits from strength in the subscription business. However, adverse foreign currency movements are a dampener.

  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Why C3.ai Was Roaring Almost 50% Higher This Week

    The artificial intelligence specialist was perfectly positioned to benefit from the market swooning over ChatGPT.

  • My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023

    Mention high-yield dividend stocks, and one tends to think of stodgy companies that distribute the vast majority of their profits to shareholders via dividends -- sometimes to the detriment of the company's ability to grow. The company has also focused more recently on maintaining a solid balance sheet and supporting a stable and growing dividend. Here's why Kinder Morgan stock is a no-brainer energy stock to buy for 2023.