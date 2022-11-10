Asset Integrity Management Market 2023-2027 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan
Pune, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Integrity Management market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.
Asset Integrity Management market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.
The global Asset Integrity Management market size was valued at USD 20125.54 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, reaching USD 32858.19 million by 2027.
Geographic Segmentation: -
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa
Key players in the global market include: -
Intertek Group Plc.
Rosen Group
Flour Corporation
SGS AG
DNV GL AS
Cybernetix Ltd
Bureau Veritas SA
Aker Solutions
John Wood Group Plc.
Oceaneering International, Inc.
Segmentation by Types: -
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)
Corrosion Management
Pipeline Integrity Management
Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study
Structural Integrity Management
Reliability, Availability, And Maintainability (RAM) study
Others
Segmentation by Applications: -
Oil and gas
Power
Mining
Aerospace
Others
COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -
The readers in the section will understand how the Asset Integrity Management market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.
TOC of Asset Integrity Management Market Research Report: -
1 Asset Integrity Management Market Overview
2 Industry Outlook
3 Global Asset Integrity Management Market Landscape by Player
4 Global Asset Integrity Management Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
5 Global Asset Integrity Management Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Asset Integrity Management Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Asset Integrity Management Market Forecast (2022-2027)
7.3.6 Global Asset Integrity Management Revenue and Growth Rate of Structural Integrity
8 Asset Integrity Management Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis
9 Players Profiles
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
11.1 Methodology
11.2 Research Data Source
