IT Asset Management Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% by 2026| Driven by Rapid Adoption of Asset Management Software & the Growing Importance of Asset Tracking | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IT asset management software market size is expected to grow by USD 4.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.77% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The growing adoption of cloud-based asset management software services is one of the key IT asset management software market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Organizations across the industries such as BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing, including small, medium, and large-sized organizations, are focusing on reducing their overall capital expenditure (CAPEX) by adopting new technologies such as the cloud. SMEs are leveraging cloud-based solutions to increase the scalability of hardware and resources offered by cloud solution providers. With the rise in the adoption of cloud-based services, vendors in the market also started offering asset management SaaS. Vendors such as IBM and Aspera Technologies are offering cloud-based asset management solutions to organizations. Furthermore, the early adoption of IT asset management software will boost the market growth in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Asset Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IT Asset Management Software Market Analysis Report by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/it-asset-management-software-market-share-industry-analysis

IT Asset Management Software Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global information technology (IT) asset management software market growth is the rapid adoption of asset management software and the growing importance of asset tracking. IT asset management and tracking systems are aimed at reducing the labor required for extracting information on the location, configuration, and identification of computer hardware and software while increasing the reliability and completeness of this information. Furthermore, asset management systems also reduce the risks associated with regulatory compliance, software licensing, and security vulnerabilities. With the growing importance of asset management solutions, vendors such as BMC (Boston Medical Center) Software, Infor, IBM, HPE, and ServiceNow are offering asset management and tracking solutions. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the IT asset management software market during the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global information technology asset management software market growth are the integration and implementation issues. The selection of the right asset management tool is a major challenge faced by organizations. The organizations that fail to understand or conduct proper research on their business requirements and capabilities and limitations of solutions could end up with ineffective deployments. Furthermore, organizations also find it difficult to integrate IT asset management software into the existing business applications due to the lack of expertise and knowledge of customization of asset management software according to the business needs, which acts as a major challenge for the growth of the global IT asset management software market. Moreover, the deployment cost of asset management solutions is another challenge faced by organizations. Such factors may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key IT Asset Management Software Players:

The IT asset management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations, mergers, and partnerships to compete in the market.

BMC Software Inc.

Certero Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

Dell Technologies Inc.

Flexera Software LLC

Freshworks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

InvGate

Ivanti Inc.

Koch Industries Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

PrismHR Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Snow Software AB

SolarWinds Corp.

SysAid Technologies Ltd.

Ziff Davis LL

IT Asset Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

On-premises - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

IT Asset Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Certero Ltd., Datalogic Spa, Dell Technologies Inc., Flexera Software LLC, Freshworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., InvGate, Ivanti Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PrismHR Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Snow Software AB, SolarWinds Corp., SysAid Technologies Ltd., and Ziff Davis LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

