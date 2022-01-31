U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.08
    +34.23 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,789.47
    +64.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,030.60
    +260.02 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +18.43 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.70
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1201
    +0.0049 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    +0.0160 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3441
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3720
    +0.1820 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,827.15
    -159.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.69
    +27.51 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.22
    +8.15 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

AssetMark Launches Digital Prospecting Capability for Advisors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AssetMark, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMK

AssetMark WealthBuilder℠ Prospecting provides a streamlined and customized experience for managing and converting leads

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading provider of wealth management and technology solutions for financial advisors, today announced the launch of WealthBuilder℠ Prospecting, a new tool designed to streamline prospecting for financial advisors and provide them with insights to drive lead conversion.

In about 20 minutes, WealthBuilder Prospecting enables advisors to generate a unique link to use on their websites, in emails or social posts, or in online advertising. The link is a gateway for interested leads to start a low-friction discovery process. This helps to convey where prospective clients are at in their financial journey, giving advisors an advanced look at their needs, preferences and interests.

Prospects then have the option to engage directly with advisors, who also receive an alert whenever someone completes the process—a great indicator that a lead is open to learning more. Advisors also are equipped with a dashboard that can help them organize their lead-to-prospect pipeline and keep track of the status of various engagements.

“Common prospecting methods such as cold calling, advertising or seminars often require a large investment of time and money, with no guarantee of success,” said Michael Raneri, Chief Digital Innovation Officer at AssetMark. “WealthBuilder Prospecting allows advisors to invite leads into the planning process and effectively ‘kick-start’ a warm client engagement process, in a time-efficient way that increases the chance of earning new business. We are pleased to provide advisors with another digital tool to help them build their businesses and drive client satisfaction.”

Interested advisors can find more information by viewing this informational webinar or through their AssetMark representative.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $89.8 billion in platform assets as of November 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Media Contact:
Alaina Kleinman
Director, Communications & Public Relations, AssetMark, Inc.
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com


Recommended Stories

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • Wall Street Doesn't Like These 2 Deals, and Shareholders Are Paying the Price Monday

    The stock market's turbulence in January has been gut-wrenching, and investors came into the new week hoping that Friday's substantial bounce might mark the beginning of a calmer period for stocks. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 19 points to 4,404, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 4 points to 14,429. Companies are struggling to compete effectively under tough conditions in many industries, and that has inspired many of them to consider strategic moves that have a big impact on investors.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 4 Red Flags for Pinterest's Future

    Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) stock hit an all-time high of $89.90 last February during the Reddit-fueled rally in meme and growth stocks. Investors might be tempted to buy Pinterest after that massive decline, but they should pay close attention to four red flags which recently appeared. First and foremost, Pinterest has endured a series of price target reductions and downgrades over the past two months.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • Pfizer Backs Out Of Heart-Disease Deal, Leaving Ionis Stock To Crumble

    Pfizer backed out of a deal to co-develop an Ionis Pharmaceuticals heart-disease drug on Monday, leading IONS stock to crumble.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • It’s Another Big Week for Big Tech. What to Expect From Google, Meta, and Amazon.

    Microsoft and Apple earnings gave a lift to stocks last week. Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and other tech heavyweights report results in the days ahead.

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.51

    The board of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 25th of February, with...

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing. A Barclays Analyst Flipped From Sell to Buy.

    Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer boosted his call on the maker of plant-based meat substitute from Underweight to Overweight.

  • Why We Think Altria's (NYSE:MO) Falls Short on Our Dividend Shortlist

    Given its price elasticity, tobacco companies have historically been resilient to market downturns and recessions. Thus, it is not surprising that, while the broad market is down, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is over 6% up, looking as bullish as ever.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

    Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST).