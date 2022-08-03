U.S. markets closed

AssetMark Reports $82.1B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2022

AssetMark, Inc.
·28 min read
In this article:
  • AMK
AssetMark, Inc.
AssetMark, Inc.

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $25.3 million, or $0.34 per share.

  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $32.4 million, or $0.44 per share, on total revenue of $151.2 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $49.6 million, or 32.8% of total revenue.

  • Platform assets decreased 2.9% year-over-year and 9.6% quarter-over-quarter to $82.1 billion, due to negative market impact net of fees of $10.1 billion, partially offset by quarterly net flows of $1.4 billion.

  • Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 7.5%.

  • More than 4,500 new households and 193 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2022 there were almost 8,700 advisors (approximately 2,700 were engaged advisors) and over 220,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.

  • We realized an 17.4% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“Our financial results in the second quarter reflect AssetMark’s evolution from a traditional TAMP to a full-service wealth management platform. We realized record numbers in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income, all while expanding adjusted EBITDA margins 150 bps year-over-year,” said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. “Our recently announced acquisition of Adhesion Wealth will further expand our addressable market and strengthen our ability to serve the rapidly-growing RIA segment. We will continue to execute on our growth strategy to serve advisors with unparalleled service, sophisticated investment solutions, and flexible technology.”

Second Quarter 2022 Key Operating Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

2Q22

2Q21

Variance per year

Operational metrics:

 

 

 

Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars)

90,818

78,880

15.1%

Net flows (millions of dollars)

1,363

2,228

(38.8%)

Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)

(10,054)

3,487

NM

Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)

-

-

NM

Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars)

82,127

84,594

(2.9%)

Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)

1.5%

3.0%

(150 bps)

Advisors (at period-end)

8,688

8,496

2.3%

Engaged advisors (at period-end)

2,663

2,691

(1.0%)

Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars)

74,994

77,352

(3.0%)

Households (at period-end)

220,172

196,474

12.1%

New producing advisors

193

201

(4.0%)

Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)

17.4%

26.6%

(920 bps)

Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars)

63,055

63,394

(0.5%)

ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars)

3,700

2,590

42.9%

 

 

 

 

Financial metrics:

 

 

 

Total revenue (millions of dollars)

151

128

18.1%

Net income (loss) (millions of dollars)

25.3

10.0

153.8%

Net income (loss) margin (%)

16.8%

7.8%

900 bps

Capital expenditure (millions of dollars)

10.0

9.2

8.6%

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP financial metrics:

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars)

49.6

40.0

24.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

32.8%

31.3%

150 bps

Adjusted net income (millions of dollars)

32.4

26.6

22.1%

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

 

 

 

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $82.1 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2022 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our ability to close the Adhesion acquisition and expand our addressable market, business strategies, our operating and financial performance and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is expected to be filed on August 8, 2022. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

116,537

 

 

$

76,707

 

Restricted cash

 

 

13,000

 

 

 

13,000

 

Investments, at fair value

 

 

13,225

 

 

 

14,498

 

Fees and other receivables, net

 

 

12,497

 

 

 

9,019

 

Income tax receivable, net

 

 

7,630

 

 

 

6,276

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

13,252

 

 

 

14,673

 

Total current assets

 

 

176,141

 

 

 

134,173

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

7,916

 

 

 

8,015

 

Capitalized software, net

 

 

81,364

 

 

 

73,701

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

705,351

 

 

 

709,693

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

22,576

 

 

 

22,469

 

Goodwill

 

 

437,154

 

 

 

436,821

 

Other assets

 

 

3,103

 

 

 

2,090

 

Total assets

 

$

1,433,605

 

 

$

1,386,962

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,246

 

 

$

2,613

 

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

 

 

50,313

 

 

 

56,249

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

52,559

 

 

 

58,862

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

115,203

 

 

 

115,000

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

15,100

 

 

 

16,468

 

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

28,368

 

 

 

28,316

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

 

159,257

 

 

 

158,930

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

317,928

 

 

 

318,714

 

Total liabilities

 

 

370,487

 

 

 

377,576

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,745,114 and 73,562,717 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

 

74

 

 

 

74

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

935,243

 

 

 

929,070

 

Retained earnings

 

 

127,801

 

 

 

80,242

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,063,118

 

 

 

1,009,386

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,433,605

 

 

$

1,386,962

 

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based revenue

 

$

139,249

 

 

$

124,690

 

 

$

281,325

 

 

$

240,503

 

Spread-based revenue

 

 

7,150

 

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

9,105

 

 

 

5,278

 

Subscription-based revenue

 

 

3,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,577

 

 

 

 

Other revenue

 

 

1,549

 

 

 

680

 

 

 

2,503

 

 

 

1,267

 

Total revenue

 

 

151,207

 

 

 

128,042

 

 

 

299,510

 

 

 

247,048

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based expenses

 

 

40,266

 

 

 

35,818

 

 

 

81,953

 

 

 

71,912

 

Spread-based expenses

 

 

641

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

1,544

 

Employee compensation

 

 

39,973

 

 

 

39,447

 

 

 

80,263

 

 

 

106,749

 

General and operating expenses

 

 

22,223

 

 

 

16,316

 

 

 

44,282

 

 

 

33,805

 

Professional fees

 

 

5,494

 

 

 

5,018

 

 

 

11,227

 

 

 

9,278

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,711

 

 

 

9,730

 

 

 

15,180

 

 

 

19,201

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

116,308

 

 

 

107,197

 

 

 

233,951

 

 

 

242,489

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

2,647

 

 

 

1,545

 

Other expenses, net

 

 

78

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

206

 

 

 

(37

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

33,333

 

 

 

20,093

 

 

 

62,706

 

 

 

3,051

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

7,993

 

 

 

10,107

 

 

 

15,147

 

 

 

1,981

 

Net income

 

 

25,340

 

 

 

9,986

 

 

 

47,559

 

 

 

1,070

 

Net comprehensive income

 

$

25,340

 

 

$

9,986

 

 

$

47,559

 

 

$

1,070

 

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.02

 

Diluted

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

0.02

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

73,631,588

 

 

 

71,922,179

 

 

 

73,601,852

 

 

 

71,176,386

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

73,692,278

 

 

 

72,155,068

 

 

 

73,651,172

 

 

 

71,231,337

 

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

47,559

 

 

$

1,070

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

15,180

 

 

 

19,201

 

Interest

 

 

407

 

 

 

370

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

226

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

6,173

 

 

 

40,104

 

Debt acquisition write-down

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and other receivables, net

 

 

(3,145

)

 

 

47

 

Receivables from related party

 

 

(333

)

 

 

(43

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,887

 

 

 

1,913

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

 

 

(13,236

)

 

 

(5,220

)

Income tax receivable and payable, net

 

 

(1,354

)

 

 

(4,383

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

55,268

 

 

 

53,285

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of investments

 

 

(1,780

)

 

 

(1,927

)

Sale of investments

 

 

361

 

 

 

174

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(1,222

)

 

 

(421

)

Purchase of computer software

 

 

(17,180

)

 

 

(16,974

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(19,821

)

 

 

(19,148

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from credit facility draw down

 

 

 

 

 

75,000

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

 

 

122,508

 

 

 

 

Payments on revolving credit facility

 

 

(115,000

)

 

 

 

Payments on term loan

 

 

(3,125

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

4,383

 

 

 

75,000

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

39,830

 

 

 

109,137

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

89,707

 

 

 

81,619

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

129,537

 

 

$

190,756

 

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

16,905

 

 

$

7,672

 

Interest paid

 

$

1,376

 

 

$

985

 

Non-cash operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets

 

$

2,161

 

 

$

(2,140

)

Non-cash changes to lease liabilities

 

$

2,161

 

 

$

(2,140

)

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and

  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;

  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;

  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;

  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;

  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and

  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and

  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

(in thousands except for percentages)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net income

 

$

25,340

 

 

$

9,986

 

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

7.8

%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

7,993

 

 

 

10,107

 

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

7.9

%

Interest income

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(73

)

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

(0.1

)%

Interest expense

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

0.6

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,711

 

 

 

9,730

 

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

7.6

%

EBITDA

 

$

42,305

 

 

$

30,524

 

 

 

28.0

%

 

 

23.8

%

Share-based compensation(1)

 

 

3,031

 

 

 

6,676

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

5.2

%

Reorganization and integration costs(2)

 

 

3,313

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

1.0

%

Acquisition expenses(3)

 

 

799

 

 

 

1,471

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

1.2

%

Business continuity plan(4)

 

 

105

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

Office closures(5)

 

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

 

78

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

49,631

 

 

$

40,039

 

 

 

32.9

%

 

 

31.3

%


 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

(in thousands except for percentages)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net income

 

$

47,559

 

 

$

1,070

 

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

0.4

%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

15,147

 

 

 

1,981

 

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

0.8

%

Interest income

 

 

(258

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

2,647

 

 

 

1,545

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

0.6

%

Amortization/depreciation

 

 

15,180

 

 

 

19,201

 

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

7.8

%

EBITDA

 

 

80,275

 

 

 

23,699

 

 

 

26.9

%

 

 

9.6

%

Share-based compensation(1)

 

 

6,173

 

 

 

40,104

 

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

16.2

%

Reorganization and integration costs(2)

 

 

6,319

 

 

 

5,779

 

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

2.3

%

Acquisition expenses(3)

 

 

934

 

 

 

4,288

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

1.7

%

Business continuity plan(4)

 

 

220

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

Office closures(5)

 

 

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

%

Other expenses

 

 

206

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

94,127

 

 

$

74,132

 

 

 

31.6

%

 

 

30.0

%

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

(in thousands)

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

Share-based compensation(1)

 

$

3,031

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,031

 

 

$

6,676

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,676

 

Reorganization and integration costs(2)

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

2,104

 

 

 

3,313

 

 

 

726

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

1,283

 

Acquisition expenses(3)

 

 

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

509

 

 

 

962

 

 

 

1,471

 

Business continuity plan(4)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

107

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

61

 

Office closures(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

46

 

Other expenses, net

 

 

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(22

)

Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA

 

$

4,238

 

 

$

3,088

 

 

$

7,326

 

 

$

7,923

 

 

$

1,592

 

 

$

9,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

(in percentages)

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

Share-based compensation(1)

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

5.2

%

Reorganization and integration costs(2)

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

1.0

%

Acquisition expenses(3)

 

 

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

1.1

%

Business continuity plan(4)

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office closures(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expenses, net

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

(in thousands)

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

Share-based compensation(1)

 

$

6,173

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,173

 

 

$

40,104

 

 

$

 

 

$

40,104

 

Reorganization and integration costs(2)

 

 

1,995

 

 

 

4,324

 

 

 

6,319

 

 

 

2,933

 

 

 

2,846

 

 

 

5,779

 

Acquisition expenses(3)

 

 

 

 

 

934

 

 

 

934

 

 

 

1,225

 

 

 

3,063

 

 

 

4,288

 

Business continuity plan(4)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

222

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

120

 

 

 

132

 

Office closures(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

167

 

Other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(37

)

Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA

 

$

8,166

 

 

$

5,686

 

 

$

13,852

 

 

$

44,274

 

 

$

6,159

 

 

$

50,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

(in percentages)

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

Share-based compensation(1)

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

16.2

%

Reorganization and integration costs(2)

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

2.4

%

Acquisition expenses(3)

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

1.7

%

Business continuity plan(4)

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office closures(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

Other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

17.9

%

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

20.4

%

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including
the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and

  • amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months and years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based revenue

$

139,249

 

 

$

124,690

 

 

$

281,325

 

 

$

240,503

Spread-based revenue

 

7,150

 

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

9,105

 

 

 

5,278

Subscription-based revenue

 

3,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,577

 

 

 

Other revenue

 

1,549

 

 

 

680

 

 

 

2,503

 

 

 

1,267

Total revenue

 

151,207

 

 

 

128,042

 

 

 

299,510

 

 

 

247,048

Adjusted operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based expenses

 

40,266

 

 

 

35,818

 

 

 

81,953

 

 

 

71,912

Spread-based expenses

 

641

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

1,544

Adjusted employee compensation (1)

 

35,735

 

 

 

31,523

 

 

 

72,097

 

 

 

62,475

Adjusted general and operating expenses (1)

 

20,561

 

 

 

15,068

 

 

 

41,365

 

 

 

28,485

Adjusted professional fees (1)

 

4,146

 

 

 

4,653

 

 

 

8,664

 

 

 

8,402

Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2)

 

5,982

 

 

 

4,622

 

 

 

11,723

 

 

 

8,985

Total adjusted operating expenses

 

107,331

 

 

 

92,552

 

 

 

216,848

 

 

 

181,803

Interest expense

 

1,488

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

2,647

 

 

 

1,545

Adjusted other expense, net (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted income before income taxes

 

42,388

 

 

 

34,716

 

 

 

80,015

 

 

 

63,700

Adjusted provision for income taxes (3)

 

9,962

 

 

 

8,158

 

 

 

18,804

 

 

 

14,970

Adjusted net income

$

32,426

 

 

$

26,558

 

 

$

61,211

 

 

$

48,730

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share (4)

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.66

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted (4)

 

73,692,278

 

 

 

73,456,784

 

 

 

73,651,172

 

 

 

73,456,784

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
(4) In Q1 2022, we began using the diluted GAAP shares outstanding given that our restricted stock awards fully vested in 2021 resulting in no material reconciling differences compared to the adjusted diluted common shares outstanding historically used for calculating adjusted earnings per share.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation.

 

Three months ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Three months ended
June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

 

GAAP

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

GAAP

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

Adjusted

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based revenue

 

$

139,249

 

 

$

 

 

$

139,249

 

 

$

124,690

 

 

$

 

 

$

124,690

Spread-based revenue

 

 

7,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,150

 

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,672

Subscription-based revenue

 

 

3,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,259

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other revenue

 

 

1,549

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,549

 

 

 

680

 

 

 

 

 

 

680

Total revenue

 

 

151,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

151,207

 

 

 

128,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

128,042

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based expenses

 

 

40,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,266

 

 

 

35,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,818

Spread-based expenses

 

 

641

 

 

 

 

 

 

641

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

 

 

 

868

Employee compensation (1)

 

 

39,973

 

 

 

(4,238

)

 

 

35,735

 

 

 

39,447

 

 

 

(7,924

)

 

 

31,523

General and operating expenses (1)

 

 

22,223

 

 

 

(1,662

)

 

 

20,561

 

 

 

16,316

 

 

 

(1,248

)

 

 

15,068

Professional fees (1)

 

 

5,494

 

 

 

(1,348

)

 

 

4,146

 

 

 

5,018

 

 

 

(365

)

 

 

4,653

Depreciation and amortization (2)

 

 

7,711

 

 

 

(1,729

)

 

 

5,982

 

 

 

9,730

 

 

 

(5,108

)

 

 

4,622

Total operating expenses

 

 

116,308

 

 

 

(8,977

)

 

 

107,331

 

 

 

107,197

 

 

 

(14,645

)

 

 

92,552

Interest expense

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,488

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

 

 

 

774

Other expenses, net (1)

 

 

78

 

 

 

(78

)

 

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

22

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

33,333

 

 

 

9,055

 

 

 

42,388

 

 

 

20,093

 

 

 

14,623

 

 

 

34,716

Provision for income taxes (3)

 

 

7,993

 

 

 

1,969

 

 

 

9,962

 

 

 

10,107

 

 

 

(1,949

)

 

 

8,158

Net income

 

$

25,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

32,426

 

 

$

9,986

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

26,558

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation.

 

Six months ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Six months ended
June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

 

GAAP

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

GAAP

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

Adjusted

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based revenue

 

$

281,325

 

 

$

 

 

$

281,325

 

 

$

240,503

 

 

$

 

 

$

240,503

Spread-based revenue

 

 

9,105

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,105

 

 

$

5,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,278

Subscription-based revenue

 

 

6,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,577

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other revenue

 

 

2,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,503

 

 

$

1,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,267

Total revenue

 

 

299,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

299,510

 

 

 

247,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

247,048

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based expenses

 

 

81,953

 

 

 

 

 

 

81,953

 

 

 

71,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

71,912

Spread-based expenses

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

1,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,544

Employee compensation (1)

 

 

80,263

 

 

 

(8,166

)

 

 

72,097

 

 

 

106,749

 

 

 

(44,274

)

 

 

62,475

General and operating expenses (1)

 

 

44,282

 

 

 

(2,917

)

 

 

41,365

 

 

 

33,805

 

 

 

(5,320

)

 

 

28,485

Professional fees (1)

 

 

11,227

 

 

 

(2,563

)

 

 

8,664

 

 

 

9,278

 

 

 

(876

)

 

 

8,402

Depreciation and amortization (2)

 

 

15,180

 

 

 

(3,457

)

 

 

11,723

 

 

 

19,201

 

 

 

(10,216

)

 

 

8,985

Total operating expenses

 

 

233,951

 

 

 

(17,103

)

 

 

216,848

 

 

 

242,489

 

 

 

(60,686

)

 

 

181,803

Interest expense

 

 

2,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,647

 

 

 

1,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,545

Other expense, net (1)

 

 

206

 

 

 

(206

)

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

37

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

62,706

 

 

 

17,309

 

 

 

80,015

 

 

 

3,051

 

 

 

60,649

 

 

 

63,700

Provision for income taxes (3)

 

 

15,147

 

 

 

3,657

 

 

 

18,804

 

 

 

1,981

 

 

 

12,989

 

 

 

14,970

Net income

 

$

47,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

61,211

 

 

$

1,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

48,730

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

(in thousands)

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

25,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

9,986

 

Acquisition-related amortization(1)

 

$

 

 

$

1,729

 

 

 

1,729

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,108

 

 

 

5,108

 

Expense adjustments(2)

 

 

1,207

 

 

 

3,010

 

 

 

4,217

 

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

1,613

 

 

 

2,861

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

3,031

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,031

 

 

 

6,676

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,676

 

Other expenses, net

 

 

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(22

)

Tax effect of adjustments(3)

 

 

(996

)

 

 

(973

)

 

 

(1,969

)

 

 

(293

)

 

 

2,242

 

 

 

1,949

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

3,242

 

 

$

3,844

 

 

$

32,426

 

 

$

7,631

 

 

$

8,941

 

 

$

26,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

(in thousands)

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

 

Compensation

 

 

Non-
Compensation

 

 

Total

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

47,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,070

 

Acquisition-related amortization(1)

 

$

 

 

$

3,457

 

 

 

3,457

 

 

$

 

 

$

10,216

 

 

 

10,216

 

Expense adjustments(2)

 

 

1,993

 

 

 

5,480

 

 

 

7,473

 

 

 

4,170

 

 

 

6,196

 

 

 

10,366

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

6,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,173

 

 

 

40,104

 

 

 

 

 

 

40,104

 

Other expenses, net

 

 

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(37

)

Tax effect of adjustments(3)

 

 

(1,919

)

 

 

(1,738

)

 

 

(3,657

)

 

 

(980

)

 

 

(12,009

)

 

 

(12,989

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

6,247

 

 

$

7,405

 

 

$

61,211

 

 

$

43,294

 

 

$

4,366

 

 

$

48,730

 

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



