AssetMark Reports $82.1B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2022
- AMK
CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights
Net income for the quarter was $25.3 million, or $0.34 per share.
Adjusted net income for the quarter was $32.4 million, or $0.44 per share, on total revenue of $151.2 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $49.6 million, or 32.8% of total revenue.
Platform assets decreased 2.9% year-over-year and 9.6% quarter-over-quarter to $82.1 billion, due to negative market impact net of fees of $10.1 billion, partially offset by quarterly net flows of $1.4 billion.
Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 7.5%.
More than 4,500 new households and 193 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2022 there were almost 8,700 advisors (approximately 2,700 were engaged advisors) and over 220,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
We realized an 17.4% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.
“Our financial results in the second quarter reflect AssetMark’s evolution from a traditional TAMP to a full-service wealth management platform. We realized record numbers in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income, all while expanding adjusted EBITDA margins 150 bps year-over-year,” said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. “Our recently announced acquisition of Adhesion Wealth will further expand our addressable market and strengthen our ability to serve the rapidly-growing RIA segment. We will continue to execute on our growth strategy to serve advisors with unparalleled service, sophisticated investment solutions, and flexible technology.”
Second Quarter 2022 Key Operating Metrics
2Q22
2Q21
Variance per year
Operational metrics:
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars)
90,818
78,880
15.1%
Net flows (millions of dollars)
1,363
2,228
(38.8%)
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)
(10,054)
3,487
NM
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)
-
-
NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
82,127
84,594
(2.9%)
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)
1.5%
3.0%
(150 bps)
Advisors (at period-end)
8,688
8,496
2.3%
Engaged advisors (at period-end)
2,663
2,691
(1.0%)
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
74,994
77,352
(3.0%)
Households (at period-end)
220,172
196,474
12.1%
New producing advisors
193
201
(4.0%)
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)
17.4%
26.6%
(920 bps)
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
63,055
63,394
(0.5%)
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
3,700
2,590
42.9%
Financial metrics:
Total revenue (millions of dollars)
151
128
18.1%
Net income (loss) (millions of dollars)
25.3
10.0
153.8%
Net income (loss) margin (%)
16.8%
7.8%
900 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars)
10.0
9.2
8.6%
Non-GAAP financial metrics:
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars)
49.6
40.0
24.0%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
32.8%
31.3%
150 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars)
32.4
26.6
22.1%
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $82.1 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2022 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our ability to close the Adhesion acquisition and expand our addressable market, business strategies, our operating and financial performance and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is expected to be filed on August 8, 2022. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
116,537
$
76,707
Restricted cash
13,000
13,000
Investments, at fair value
13,225
14,498
Fees and other receivables, net
12,497
9,019
Income tax receivable, net
7,630
6,276
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,252
14,673
Total current assets
176,141
134,173
Property, plant and equipment, net
7,916
8,015
Capitalized software, net
81,364
73,701
Other intangible assets, net
705,351
709,693
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,576
22,469
Goodwill
437,154
436,821
Other assets
3,103
2,090
Total assets
$
1,433,605
$
1,386,962
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,246
$
2,613
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
50,313
56,249
Total current liabilities
52,559
58,862
Long-term debt, net
115,203
115,000
Other long-term liabilities
15,100
16,468
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
28,368
28,316
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
159,257
158,930
Total long-term liabilities
317,928
318,714
Total liabilities
370,487
377,576
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,745,114 and 73,562,717 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
74
74
Additional paid-in capital
935,243
929,070
Retained earnings
127,801
80,242
Total stockholders’ equity
1,063,118
1,009,386
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,433,605
$
1,386,962
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Asset-based revenue
$
139,249
$
124,690
$
281,325
$
240,503
Spread-based revenue
7,150
2,672
9,105
5,278
Subscription-based revenue
3,259
—
6,577
—
Other revenue
1,549
680
2,503
1,267
Total revenue
151,207
128,042
299,510
247,048
Operating expenses:
Asset-based expenses
40,266
35,818
81,953
71,912
Spread-based expenses
641
868
1,046
1,544
Employee compensation
39,973
39,447
80,263
106,749
General and operating expenses
22,223
16,316
44,282
33,805
Professional fees
5,494
5,018
11,227
9,278
Depreciation and amortization
7,711
9,730
15,180
19,201
Total operating expenses
116,308
107,197
233,951
242,489
Interest expense
1,488
774
2,647
1,545
Other expenses, net
78
(22
)
206
(37
)
Income before income taxes
33,333
20,093
62,706
3,051
Provision for income taxes
7,993
10,107
15,147
1,981
Net income
25,340
9,986
47,559
1,070
Net comprehensive income
$
25,340
$
9,986
$
47,559
$
1,070
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.14
$
0.65
$
0.02
Diluted
$
0.34
$
0.14
$
0.65
0.02
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
73,631,588
71,922,179
73,601,852
71,176,386
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
73,692,278
72,155,068
73,651,172
71,231,337
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
47,559
$
1,070
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,180
19,201
Interest
407
370
Deferred income taxes
—
226
Share-based compensation
6,173
40,104
Debt acquisition write-down
130
—
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Fees and other receivables, net
(3,145
)
47
Receivables from related party
(333
)
(43
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,887
1,913
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
(13,236
)
(5,220
)
Income tax receivable and payable, net
(1,354
)
(4,383
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,268
53,285
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of investments
(1,780
)
(1,927
)
Sale of investments
361
174
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,222
)
(421
)
Purchase of computer software
(17,180
)
(16,974
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,821
)
(19,148
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from credit facility draw down
—
75,000
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
122,508
—
Payments on revolving credit facility
(115,000
)
—
Payments on term loan
(3,125
)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,383
75,000
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
39,830
109,137
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
89,707
81,619
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
129,537
$
190,756
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Income taxes paid
$
16,905
$
7,672
Interest paid
$
1,376
$
985
Non-cash operating activities:
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets
$
2,161
$
(2,140
)
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities
$
2,161
$
(2,140
)
Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.
Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:
non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.
We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:
as measures of operating performance;
for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.
Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).
Three Months Ended June 30,
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands except for percentages)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
25,340
$
9,986
16.8
%
7.8
%
Provision for income taxes
7,993
10,107
5.3
%
7.9
%
Interest income
(227
)
(73
)
(0.2
)%
(0.1
)%
Interest expense
1,488
774
1.0
%
0.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
7,711
9,730
5.1
%
7.6
%
EBITDA
$
42,305
$
30,524
28.0
%
23.8
%
Share-based compensation(1)
3,031
6,676
2.0
%
5.2
%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)
3,313
1,283
2.2
%
1.0
%
Acquisition expenses(3)
799
1,471
0.5
%
1.2
%
Business continuity plan(4)
105
61
0.1
%
0.1
%
Office closures(5)
—
46
—
—
Other expense, net
78
(22
)
0.1
%
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
49,631
$
40,039
32.9
%
31.3
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands except for percentages)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
47,559
$
1,070
15.9
%
0.4
%
Provision for income taxes
15,147
1,981
5.1
%
0.8
%
Interest income
(258
)
(98
)
(0.1
)%
—
Interest expense
2,647
1,545
0.9
%
0.6
%
Amortization/depreciation
15,180
19,201
5.1
%
7.8
%
EBITDA
80,275
23,699
26.9
%
9.6
%
Share-based compensation(1)
6,173
40,104
2.1
%
16.2
%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)
6,319
5,779
2.1
%
2.3
%
Acquisition expenses(3)
934
4,288
0.3
%
1.7
%
Business continuity plan(4)
220
132
0.1
%
0.1
%
Office closures(5)
—
167
—
0.1
%
Other expenses
206
(37
)
0.1
%
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
94,127
$
74,132
31.6
%
30.0
%
(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.
Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Share-based compensation(1)
$
3,031
$
—
$
3,031
$
6,676
$
—
$
6,676
Reorganization and integration costs(2)
1,209
2,104
3,313
726
557
1,283
Acquisition expenses(3)
—
799
799
509
962
1,471
Business continuity plan(4)
(2
)
107
105
12
49
61
Office closures(5)
—
—
—
—
46
46
Other expenses, net
—
78
78
—
(22
)
(22
)
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA
$
4,238
$
3,088
$
7,326
$
7,923
$
1,592
$
9,515
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(in percentages)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Share-based compensation(1)
2.0
%
—
2.0
%
5.2
%
—
5.2
%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)
0.8
%
1.4
%
2.2
%
0.6
%
0.4
%
1.0
%
Acquisition expenses(3)
—
0.5
%
0.5
%
0.4
%
0.7
%
1.1
%
Business continuity plan(4)
—
0.1
%
0.1
%
—
—
—
Office closures(5)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Other expenses, net
—
0.1
%
0.1
%
—
—
—
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %
2.8
%
2.1
%
4.9
%
6.2
%
1.1
%
7.3
%
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Share-based compensation(1)
$
6,173
$
—
$
6,173
$
40,104
$
—
$
40,104
Reorganization and integration costs(2)
1,995
4,324
6,319
2,933
2,846
5,779
Acquisition expenses(3)
—
934
934
1,225
3,063
4,288
Business continuity plan(4)
(2
)
222
220
12
120
132
Office closures(5)
—
—
—
—
167
167
Other expenses
—
206
206
—
(37
)
(37
)
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA
$
8,166
$
5,686
$
13,852
$
44,274
$
6,159
$
50,433
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in percentages)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Share-based compensation(1)
2.1
%
—
2.1
%
16.2
%
—
16.2
%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)
0.7
%
1.4
%
2.1
%
1.2
%
1.2
%
2.4
%
Acquisition expenses(3)
—
0.3
%
0.3
%
0.5
%
1.2
%
1.7
%
Business continuity plan(4)
—
0.1
%
0.1
%
—
—
—
Office closures(5)
—
—
—
—
0.1
%
0.1
%
Other expenses
—
0.1
%
0.1
%
—
—
—
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %
2.8
%
1.9
%
4.7
%
17.9
%
2.5
%
20.4
%
(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including
the following:
non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.
Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months and years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Asset-based revenue
$
139,249
$
124,690
$
281,325
$
240,503
Spread-based revenue
7,150
2,672
9,105
5,278
Subscription-based revenue
3,259
—
6,577
—
Other revenue
1,549
680
2,503
1,267
Total revenue
151,207
128,042
299,510
247,048
Adjusted operating expenses:
Asset-based expenses
40,266
35,818
81,953
71,912
Spread-based expenses
641
868
1,046
1,544
Adjusted employee compensation (1)
35,735
31,523
72,097
62,475
Adjusted general and operating expenses (1)
20,561
15,068
41,365
28,485
Adjusted professional fees (1)
4,146
4,653
8,664
8,402
Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2)
5,982
4,622
11,723
8,985
Total adjusted operating expenses
107,331
92,552
216,848
181,803
Interest expense
1,488
774
2,647
1,545
Adjusted other expense, net (1)
—
—
—
—
Adjusted income before income taxes
42,388
34,716
80,015
63,700
Adjusted provision for income taxes (3)
9,962
8,158
18,804
14,970
Adjusted net income
$
32,426
$
26,558
$
61,211
$
48,730
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Adjusted earnings per share (4)
$
0.44
$
0.36
$
0.83
$
0.66
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted (4)
73,692,278
73,456,784
73,651,172
73,456,784
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
(4) In Q1 2022, we began using the diluted GAAP shares outstanding given that our restricted stock awards fully vested in 2021 resulting in no material reconciling differences compared to the adjusted diluted common shares outstanding historically used for calculating adjusted earnings per share.
Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation.
Three months ended
Three months ended
(in thousands)
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Revenue:
Asset-based revenue
$
139,249
$
—
$
139,249
$
124,690
$
—
$
124,690
Spread-based revenue
7,150
—
7,150
2,672
—
2,672
Subscription-based revenue
3,259
—
3,259
—
—
—
Other revenue
1,549
—
1,549
680
—
680
Total revenue
151,207
—
151,207
128,042
—
128,042
Operating expenses:
Asset-based expenses
40,266
—
40,266
35,818
—
35,818
Spread-based expenses
641
—
641
868
—
868
Employee compensation (1)
39,973
(4,238
)
35,735
39,447
(7,924
)
31,523
General and operating expenses (1)
22,223
(1,662
)
20,561
16,316
(1,248
)
15,068
Professional fees (1)
5,494
(1,348
)
4,146
5,018
(365
)
4,653
Depreciation and amortization (2)
7,711
(1,729
)
5,982
9,730
(5,108
)
4,622
Total operating expenses
116,308
(8,977
)
107,331
107,197
(14,645
)
92,552
Interest expense
1,488
—
1,488
774
—
774
Other expenses, net (1)
78
(78
)
—
(22
)
22
—
Income before income taxes
33,333
9,055
42,388
20,093
14,623
34,716
Provision for income taxes (3)
7,993
1,969
9,962
10,107
(1,949
)
8,158
Net income
$
25,340
$
32,426
$
9,986
$
26,558
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation.
Six months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands)
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Revenue:
Asset-based revenue
$
281,325
$
—
$
281,325
$
240,503
$
—
$
240,503
Spread-based revenue
9,105
—
9,105
$
5,278
—
5,278
Subscription-based revenue
6,577
—
6,577
$
—
—
—
Other revenue
2,503
—
2,503
$
1,267
—
1,267
Total revenue
299,510
—
299,510
247,048
—
247,048
Operating expenses:
Asset-based expenses
81,953
—
81,953
71,912
—
71,912
Spread-based expenses
1,046
—
1,046
1,544
—
1,544
Employee compensation (1)
80,263
(8,166
)
72,097
106,749
(44,274
)
62,475
General and operating expenses (1)
44,282
(2,917
)
41,365
33,805
(5,320
)
28,485
Professional fees (1)
11,227
(2,563
)
8,664
9,278
(876
)
8,402
Depreciation and amortization (2)
15,180
(3,457
)
11,723
19,201
(10,216
)
8,985
Total operating expenses
233,951
(17,103
)
216,848
242,489
(60,686
)
181,803
Interest expense
2,647
—
2,647
1,545
—
1,545
Other expense, net (1)
206
(206
)
—
(37
)
37
—
Income before income taxes
62,706
17,309
80,015
3,051
60,649
63,700
Provision for income taxes (3)
15,147
3,657
18,804
1,981
12,989
14,970
Net income
$
47,559
$
61,211
$
1,070
$
48,730
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Net income
$
25,340
$
9,986
Acquisition-related amortization(1)
$
—
$
1,729
1,729
$
—
$
5,108
5,108
Expense adjustments(2)
1,207
3,010
4,217
1,248
1,613
2,861
Share-based compensation
3,031
—
3,031
6,676
—
6,676
Other expenses, net
—
78
78
—
(22
)
(22
)
Tax effect of adjustments(3)
(996
)
(973
)
(1,969
)
(293
)
2,242
1,949
Adjusted net income
$
3,242
$
3,844
$
32,426
$
7,631
$
8,941
$
26,558
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Net income
$
47,559
$
1,070
Acquisition-related amortization(1)
$
—
$
3,457
3,457
$
—
$
10,216
10,216
Expense adjustments(2)
1,993
5,480
7,473
4,170
6,196
10,366
Share-based compensation
6,173
—
6,173
40,104
—
40,104
Other expenses, net
—
206
206
—
(37
)
(37
)
Tax effect of adjustments(3)
(1,919
)
(1,738
)
(3,657
)
(980
)
(12,009
)
(12,989
)
Adjusted net income
$
6,247
$
7,405
$
61,211
$
43,294
$
4,366
$
48,730
(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
