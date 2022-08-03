AssetMark Reports $82.1B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2022

AssetMark, Inc.

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the quarter was $25.3 million, or $0.34 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $32.4 million, or $0.44 per share, on total revenue of $151.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $49.6 million, or 32.8% of total revenue.

Platform assets decreased 2.9% year-over-year and 9.6% quarter-over-quarter to $82.1 billion, due to negative market impact net of fees of $10.1 billion, partially offset by quarterly net flows of $1.4 billion.

Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 7.5%.

More than 4,500 new households and 193 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2022 there were almost 8,700 advisors (approximately 2,700 were engaged advisors) and over 220,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.

We realized an 17.4% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.



“Our financial results in the second quarter reflect AssetMark’s evolution from a traditional TAMP to a full-service wealth management platform. We realized record numbers in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net income, all while expanding adjusted EBITDA margins 150 bps year-over-year,” said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. “Our recently announced acquisition of Adhesion Wealth will further expand our addressable market and strengthen our ability to serve the rapidly-growing RIA segment. We will continue to execute on our growth strategy to serve advisors with unparalleled service, sophisticated investment solutions, and flexible technology.”

Second Quarter 2022 Key Operating Metrics

2Q22 2Q21 Variance per year Operational metrics: Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 90,818 78,880 15.1% Net flows (millions of dollars) 1,363 2,228 (38.8%) Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) (10,054) 3,487 NM Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) - - NM Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 82,127 84,594 (2.9%) Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 1.5% 3.0% (150 bps) Advisors (at period-end) 8,688 8,496 2.3% Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,663 2,691 (1.0%) Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 74,994 77,352 (3.0%) Households (at period-end) 220,172 196,474 12.1% New producing advisors 193 201 (4.0%) Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 17.4% 26.6% (920 bps) Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 63,055 63,394 (0.5%) ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 3,700 2,590 42.9% Financial metrics: Total revenue (millions of dollars) 151 128 18.1% Net income (loss) (millions of dollars) 25.3 10.0 153.8% Net income (loss) margin (%) 16.8% 7.8% 900 bps Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 10.0 9.2 8.6% Non-GAAP financial metrics: Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 49.6 40.0 24.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 32.8% 31.3% 150 bps Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 32.4 26.6 22.1% Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $82.1 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2022 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our ability to close the Adhesion acquisition and expand our addressable market, business strategies, our operating and financial performance and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is expected to be filed on August 8, 2022. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share data and par value)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,537 $ 76,707 Restricted cash 13,000 13,000 Investments, at fair value 13,225 14,498 Fees and other receivables, net 12,497 9,019 Income tax receivable, net 7,630 6,276 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,252 14,673 Total current assets 176,141 134,173 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,916 8,015 Capitalized software, net 81,364 73,701 Other intangible assets, net 705,351 709,693 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,576 22,469 Goodwill 437,154 436,821 Other assets 3,103 2,090 Total assets $ 1,433,605 $ 1,386,962 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,246 $ 2,613 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 50,313 56,249 Total current liabilities 52,559 58,862 Long-term debt, net 115,203 115,000 Other long-term liabilities 15,100 16,468 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 28,368 28,316 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 159,257 158,930 Total long-term liabilities 317,928 318,714 Total liabilities 370,487 377,576 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,745,114 and 73,562,717 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 74 74 Additional paid-in capital 935,243 929,070 Retained earnings 127,801 80,242 Total stockholders’ equity 1,063,118 1,009,386 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,433,605 $ 1,386,962

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 139,249 $ 124,690 $ 281,325 $ 240,503 Spread-based revenue 7,150 2,672 9,105 5,278 Subscription-based revenue 3,259 — 6,577 — Other revenue 1,549 680 2,503 1,267 Total revenue 151,207 128,042 299,510 247,048 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 40,266 35,818 81,953 71,912 Spread-based expenses 641 868 1,046 1,544 Employee compensation 39,973 39,447 80,263 106,749 General and operating expenses 22,223 16,316 44,282 33,805 Professional fees 5,494 5,018 11,227 9,278 Depreciation and amortization 7,711 9,730 15,180 19,201 Total operating expenses 116,308 107,197 233,951 242,489 Interest expense 1,488 774 2,647 1,545 Other expenses, net 78 (22 ) 206 (37 ) Income before income taxes 33,333 20,093 62,706 3,051 Provision for income taxes 7,993 10,107 15,147 1,981 Net income 25,340 9,986 47,559 1,070 Net comprehensive income $ 25,340 $ 9,986 $ 47,559 $ 1,070 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.14 $ 0.65 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.14 $ 0.65 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 73,631,588 71,922,179 73,601,852 71,176,386 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 73,692,278 72,155,068 73,651,172 71,231,337

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 47,559 $ 1,070 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,180 19,201 Interest 407 370 Deferred income taxes — 226 Share-based compensation 6,173 40,104 Debt acquisition write-down 130 — Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Fees and other receivables, net (3,145 ) 47 Receivables from related party (333 ) (43 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,887 1,913 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (13,236 ) (5,220 ) Income tax receivable and payable, net (1,354 ) (4,383 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,268 53,285 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investments (1,780 ) (1,927 ) Sale of investments 361 174 Purchase of property and equipment (1,222 ) (421 ) Purchase of computer software (17,180 ) (16,974 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,821 ) (19,148 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from credit facility draw down — 75,000 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net 122,508 — Payments on revolving credit facility (115,000 ) — Payments on term loan (3,125 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 4,383 75,000 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 39,830 109,137 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 89,707 81,619 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 129,537 $ 190,756 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 16,905 $ 7,672 Interest paid $ 1,376 $ 985 Non-cash operating activities: Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $ 2,161 $ (2,140 ) Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $ 2,161 $ (2,140 )

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and

costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

as measures of operating performance;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;

to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;

in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and

as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and

the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 25,340 $ 9,986 16.8 % 7.8 % Provision for income taxes 7,993 10,107 5.3 % 7.9 % Interest income (227 ) (73 ) (0.2 )% (0.1 )% Interest expense 1,488 774 1.0 % 0.6 % Depreciation and amortization 7,711 9,730 5.1 % 7.6 % EBITDA $ 42,305 $ 30,524 28.0 % 23.8 % Share-based compensation(1) 3,031 6,676 2.0 % 5.2 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 3,313 1,283 2.2 % 1.0 % Acquisition expenses(3) 799 1,471 0.5 % 1.2 % Business continuity plan(4) 105 61 0.1 % 0.1 % Office closures(5) — 46 — — Other expense, net 78 (22 ) 0.1 % — Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,631 $ 40,039 32.9 % 31.3 %





Six Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 47,559 $ 1,070 15.9 % 0.4 % Provision for income taxes 15,147 1,981 5.1 % 0.8 % Interest income (258 ) (98 ) (0.1 )% — Interest expense 2,647 1,545 0.9 % 0.6 % Amortization/depreciation 15,180 19,201 5.1 % 7.8 % EBITDA 80,275 23,699 26.9 % 9.6 % Share-based compensation(1) 6,173 40,104 2.1 % 16.2 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 6,319 5,779 2.1 % 2.3 % Acquisition expenses(3) 934 4,288 0.3 % 1.7 % Business continuity plan(4) 220 132 0.1 % 0.1 % Office closures(5) — 167 — 0.1 % Other expenses 206 (37 ) 0.1 % — Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,127 $ 74,132 31.6 % 30.0 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 3,031 $ — $ 3,031 $ 6,676 $ — $ 6,676 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 1,209 2,104 3,313 726 557 1,283 Acquisition expenses(3) — 799 799 509 962 1,471 Business continuity plan(4) (2 ) 107 105 12 49 61 Office closures(5) — — — — 46 46 Other expenses, net — 78 78 — (22 ) (22 ) Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 4,238 $ 3,088 $ 7,326 $ 7,923 $ 1,592 $ 9,515 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 2.0 % — 2.0 % 5.2 % — 5.2 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 0.8 % 1.4 % 2.2 % 0.6 % 0.4 % 1.0 % Acquisition expenses(3) — 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.7 % 1.1 % Business continuity plan(4) — 0.1 % 0.1 % — — — Office closures(5) — — — — — — Other expenses, net — 0.1 % 0.1 % — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 2.8 % 2.1 % 4.9 % 6.2 % 1.1 % 7.3 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 6,173 $ — $ 6,173 $ 40,104 $ — $ 40,104 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 1,995 4,324 6,319 2,933 2,846 5,779 Acquisition expenses(3) — 934 934 1,225 3,063 4,288 Business continuity plan(4) (2 ) 222 220 12 120 132 Office closures(5) — — — — 167 167 Other expenses — 206 206 — (37 ) (37 ) Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 8,166 $ 5,686 $ 13,852 $ 44,274 $ 6,159 $ 50,433 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 2.1 % — 2.1 % 16.2 % — 16.2 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 0.7 % 1.4 % 2.1 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 2.4 % Acquisition expenses(3) — 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 1.2 % 1.7 % Business continuity plan(4) — 0.1 % 0.1 % — — — Office closures(5) — — — — 0.1 % 0.1 % Other expenses — 0.1 % 0.1 % — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 2.8 % 1.9 % 4.7 % 17.9 % 2.5 % 20.4 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a primarily remote workforce in 2021 and transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022, and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including

the following:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and

amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.



Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.



The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months and years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 139,249 $ 124,690 $ 281,325 $ 240,503 Spread-based revenue 7,150 2,672 9,105 5,278 Subscription-based revenue 3,259 — 6,577 — Other revenue 1,549 680 2,503 1,267 Total revenue 151,207 128,042 299,510 247,048 Adjusted operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 40,266 35,818 81,953 71,912 Spread-based expenses 641 868 1,046 1,544 Adjusted employee compensation (1) 35,735 31,523 72,097 62,475 Adjusted general and operating expenses (1) 20,561 15,068 41,365 28,485 Adjusted professional fees (1) 4,146 4,653 8,664 8,402 Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2) 5,982 4,622 11,723 8,985 Total adjusted operating expenses 107,331 92,552 216,848 181,803 Interest expense 1,488 774 2,647 1,545 Adjusted other expense, net (1) — — — — Adjusted income before income taxes 42,388 34,716 80,015 63,700 Adjusted provision for income taxes (3) 9,962 8,158 18,804 14,970 Adjusted net income $ 32,426 $ 26,558 $ 61,211 $ 48,730 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Adjusted earnings per share (4) $ 0.44 $ 0.36 $ 0.83 $ 0.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted (4) 73,692,278 73,456,784 73,651,172 73,456,784

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

(4) In Q1 2022, we began using the diluted GAAP shares outstanding given that our restricted stock awards fully vested in 2021 resulting in no material reconciling differences compared to the adjusted diluted common shares outstanding historically used for calculating adjusted earnings per share.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited).

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Three months ended

June 30, 2021 (in thousands) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 139,249 $ — $ 139,249 $ 124,690 $ — $ 124,690 Spread-based revenue 7,150 — 7,150 2,672 — 2,672 Subscription-based revenue 3,259 — 3,259 — — — Other revenue 1,549 — 1,549 680 — 680 Total revenue 151,207 — 151,207 128,042 — 128,042 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 40,266 — 40,266 35,818 — 35,818 Spread-based expenses 641 — 641 868 — 868 Employee compensation (1) 39,973 (4,238 ) 35,735 39,447 (7,924 ) 31,523 General and operating expenses (1) 22,223 (1,662 ) 20,561 16,316 (1,248 ) 15,068 Professional fees (1) 5,494 (1,348 ) 4,146 5,018 (365 ) 4,653 Depreciation and amortization (2) 7,711 (1,729 ) 5,982 9,730 (5,108 ) 4,622 Total operating expenses 116,308 (8,977 ) 107,331 107,197 (14,645 ) 92,552 Interest expense 1,488 — 1,488 774 — 774 Other expenses, net (1) 78 (78 ) — (22 ) 22 — Income before income taxes 33,333 9,055 42,388 20,093 14,623 34,716 Provision for income taxes (3) 7,993 1,969 9,962 10,107 (1,949 ) 8,158 Net income $ 25,340 $ 32,426 $ 9,986 $ 26,558

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Six months ended

June 30, 2022 Six months ended

June 30, 2021 (in thousands) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 281,325 $ — $ 281,325 $ 240,503 $ — $ 240,503 Spread-based revenue 9,105 — 9,105 $ 5,278 — 5,278 Subscription-based revenue 6,577 — 6,577 $ — — — Other revenue 2,503 — 2,503 $ 1,267 — 1,267 Total revenue 299,510 — 299,510 247,048 — 247,048 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 81,953 — 81,953 71,912 — 71,912 Spread-based expenses 1,046 — 1,046 1,544 — 1,544 Employee compensation (1) 80,263 (8,166 ) 72,097 106,749 (44,274 ) 62,475 General and operating expenses (1) 44,282 (2,917 ) 41,365 33,805 (5,320 ) 28,485 Professional fees (1) 11,227 (2,563 ) 8,664 9,278 (876 ) 8,402 Depreciation and amortization (2) 15,180 (3,457 ) 11,723 19,201 (10,216 ) 8,985 Total operating expenses 233,951 (17,103 ) 216,848 242,489 (60,686 ) 181,803 Interest expense 2,647 — 2,647 1,545 — 1,545 Other expense, net (1) 206 (206 ) — (37 ) 37 — Income before income taxes 62,706 17,309 80,015 3,051 60,649 63,700 Provision for income taxes (3) 15,147 3,657 18,804 1,981 12,989 14,970 Net income $ 47,559 $ 61,211 $ 1,070 $ 48,730

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income $ 25,340 $ 9,986 Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 1,729 1,729 $ — $ 5,108 5,108 Expense adjustments(2) 1,207 3,010 4,217 1,248 1,613 2,861 Share-based compensation 3,031 — 3,031 6,676 — 6,676 Other expenses, net — 78 78 — (22 ) (22 ) Tax effect of adjustments(3) (996 ) (973 ) (1,969 ) (293 ) 2,242 1,949 Adjusted net income $ 3,242 $ 3,844 $ 32,426 $ 7,631 $ 8,941 $ 26,558 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income $ 47,559 $ 1,070 Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 3,457 3,457 $ — $ 10,216 10,216 Expense adjustments(2) 1,993 5,480 7,473 4,170 6,196 10,366 Share-based compensation 6,173 — 6,173 40,104 — 40,104 Other expenses, net — 206 206 — (37 ) (37 ) Tax effect of adjustments(3) (1,919 ) (1,738 ) (3,657 ) (980 ) (12,009 ) (12,989 ) Adjusted net income $ 6,247 $ 7,405 $ 61,211 $ 43,294 $ 4,366 $ 48,730

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under U.S. GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

