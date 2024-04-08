Assistance available for local businesses impacted by Francis Scott Key Bridge incident

The Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development is seeking input on how the recent collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge may have impacted businesses in the community.

More: Resources for Tri-State businesses, nonprofits affected by Key Bridge collapse

Businesses can submit their names, contact information, details of any disruptions, damage or losses the business is experiencing as a result of the bridge collapse via email to Linda Spence, Business Specialist for the Department of Business and Economic Development at LSpence@WashCo-MD.net.

Resources available now for local businesses

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency's Private Sector Integration Program (PSIP) — daily briefings on the bridge and port situation. Businesses can sign up to participate in PSIP at https://mdem.maryland.gov/Pages/psip.aspx.

The Maryland Transportation Authority — has information about the transportation complications and detours suggested to mitigate delays. Go to https://mdta.maryland.gov/keybridgenews.

The Maryland Department of Labor — has created an unemployment insurance hotline for workers affected by the Key Bridge collapse. Call 667-930-5989 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or go to beacon.labor.maryland.gov/beacon/claimant-page.html.

The U.S. Small Business Administration — aids Mid-Atlantic small businesses affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Businesses may apply for low-interest, long-term Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance/economic-injury-disaster-loans or lending.sba.gov.

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce — has started “Building Bridges to Recovery” with the most up-to-date information for business resources. Go to https://www.mdchamber.org/business-resources-hub/.

For the most recent information on the Francis Scott Key Bridge response and resources, go to keybridgeresponse2024.com.

More: New AutoZone, med spa open in Hagerstown

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Assistance for local businesses impacted by FSK Bridge incident