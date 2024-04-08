Advertisement
Assistance available for local businesses impacted by Francis Scott Key Bridge incident

The Herald-Mail
·2 min read

The Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development is seeking input on how the recent collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge may have impacted businesses in the community.

More: Resources for Tri-State businesses, nonprofits affected by Key Bridge collapse

Businesses can submit their names, contact information, details of any disruptions, damage or losses the business is experiencing as a result of the bridge collapse via email to Linda Spence, Business Specialist for the Department of Business and Economic Development at LSpence@WashCo-MD.net.

Resources available now for local businesses

For the most recent information on the Francis Scott Key Bridge response and resources, go to keybridgeresponse2024.com.

More: New AutoZone, med spa open in Hagerstown

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Assistance for local businesses impacted by FSK Bridge incident

