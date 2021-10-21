Assisted 4 Living, Inc. Adds Veteran M&A And Debt Capital Markets Professional To Leadership Team

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

·4 min read
John Krusoe joins fast-growing healthcare company as Senior Executive Vice President

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC: ASSF) ("A4L") announced the addition of veteran finance, merger, and acquisition professional John Krusoe to its leadership team. Krusoe will serve as the fast-growing health care company's Senior Executive Vice President, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Louis Collier.

John Krusoe
John Krusoe

In this new role, Krusoe will lead merger and acquisition efforts as the company aggressively pursues a growth and acquisition strategy for post-acute care facilities across multiple states. Under A4L subsidiary Trillium Healthcare Group, rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, assisted living, and independent living programs are currently provided across 26 facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Florida, and Georgia. Prescribed pediatric extended care (PPEC) provider and subsidiary Banyan Pediatric Care Centers has constructed two new facilities in Florida in 2021 and looks to expand into other states moving forward.

Krusoe joins the Assisted 4 Living, Inc. team with over 30 years of experience in corporate finance and capital markets, having structured and led transactions across a broad spectrum of industries. Most recently, Krusoe was Chief Executive Officer for a large, private equity-owned specialized finance company where, over the course of two years, he was responsible for raising over $1 billion in support of the company's aggressive growth strategy.

Prior to that, he served as COO/EVP Corporate Finance and Strategy for Mutual of Omaha Bank, leading growth strategies and overall execution of the commercial bank's strategic plan objectives to ensure maximum profitability and efficiency. Over the course of his career, Krusoe has held senior leadership roles, driving growth and implementing efficiencies at a number of firms, including BBVA, Royal Bank of Canada, U.S., and Wachovia Bank.

"The opportunity to play a key role in the growth of this exciting new healthcare company is one of the biggest honors of my professional career," Krusoe said. "The direction, tone, and cultural shift being set by Louis Collier (CEO), coupled with the support and expertise of our Board of Directors, gives me great confidence in our ability to execute on the Company's aggressive expansion plans. Everything we do is rooted in the principles of improving the post-acute care experience for our guests. With that as our primary focus, growth and enhanced shareholder value become natural byproducts. It's truly an exciting time for the entire A4L team."

About Assisted 4 Living, Inc.
Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC: ASSF) is a diversified healthcare company providing post-acute care for pediatrics and seniors through three separate and distinct operating divisions. Wholly owned subsidiary Trillium Healthcare-OPS, LLC provides medically necessary services of licensed nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and speech pathologists within the skilled nursing arena. Wholly owned subsidiary Banyan Pediatric Centers-OPS, LLC is a PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care), providing nurse-staffed pediatric day care centers for young people from birth to 21 years old with medical conditions that require ongoing specialized care. Real Living Property Holdings, LLC is the real estate holding company into which all real estate will be housed. Assisted 4 Living's growth plan is primarily through an acquisition strategy for the adult/geriatric division and organic growth for the pediatric division.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. We can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as otherwise required by law, we have no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:
Kyle Parks
727-895-5030 ext. 101 (o)
813-352-1325 (c)
kyle@b2communications.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assisted-4-living-inc-adds-veteran-ma-and-debt-capital-markets-professional-to-leadership-team-301402471.html

SOURCE Assisted 4 Living

