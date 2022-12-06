U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Assisted Living Locators Recognized In Franchise Dictionary Magazine's

·2 min read

Top 100 Game Changers 2022 List

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral franchise, today announced the company has been recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers 2022 list. The annual list recognizes proven franchises that focus on filling a niche in the market, help the community and create opportunity for aspiring business owners. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has received this honor.

Assisted Living Locators (PRNewsfoto/Assisted Living Locators)
Assisted Living Locators (PRNewsfoto/Assisted Living Locators)

The Game Changer list, which is part of the December issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, cites Assisted Living Locators as the first senior placement and referral service in the U.S with 140 franchise offices. The magazine noted that the company's financial stability, consistent growth and brand power offers a great opportunity for business ownership. Assisted Living Locators also fosters a culture of social responsibility and service, investing in the community and encouraging franchisee volunteerism and philanthropy.

"Being named to Franchise Dictionary's Top 100 Game Changers is an honor and recognizes our brand's continued growth and success, said Angela Olea RN, Assisted Living Locators Founder and Brand President. "The recognition showcases how our franchisees are committed to making a difference in the communities they serve. Our brand allows franchisees to achieve their dream of becoming entrepreneurs while providing an essential service to seniors and families.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine says, "2022 was a year of rebuilding and success in the franchise community. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ fran-tastic brands that went above and beyond. Congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

You can find the special Game Changer section here: https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2022-game-changers/

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators is one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral service. Through more than 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, local senior care advisors provide a no cost service to help find quality, top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. Founded in 2006 as the first senior placement and referral franchise, Assisted Living Locators is now part of the Executive Home Care family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assisted-living-locators-recognized-in-franchise-dictionary-magazines-301691987.html

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

