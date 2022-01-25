U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.75
    -43.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,079.00
    -174.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,291.50
    -209.50 (-1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.50
    -19.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0045 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +3.41 (+11.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1290
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,551.19
    +3,115.98 (+9.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.73
    +22.13 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.64
    +53.49 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the automotive v2x market are Autotalks Ltd. , Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Harman International, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. , Robert Bosch, Cohda Wireless, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity Ltd.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221939/?utm_source=GNW
, Qorvo Inc., Ford Motor Company, Danlaw Inc., and Amphenol Corporation.

The global automotive V2X market is expected to grow from $517.31 million in 2020 to $619.42 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2,258.04 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 38.2%.

The automotive V2X market consists of sales of automotive V2X technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are mainly used to increase safety and prevent collisions.Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is a communication system used in a vehicle that supports the exchange of the from a vehicle to moving components of the traffic system that may have an impact on the vehicle.

The technology improves traffic efficiency by notifying drivers to approach traffic, offering other routes to avoid traffic, and spotting unoccupied parking spaces.

The main types of technologies in automotive V2X are emergency vehicle notification, automated driver assistance, passenger information system, line of sight, others, and has various connectivities such as DSRC, cellular.The emergency vehicle notification technology provides an emergency vehicle notification system which is a method for notifying traffic of an approaching emergency vehicle.

The different vehicle types include passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The several types of communications involved in automotive V2X are vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-cloud (V2C), and vehicle-to device (V2D).

North America was the largest region in the automotive V2X market in 2020.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing technological advancements such as LTE-V2X technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive V2X market.LTE-V2X technology is an innovative information and communication technology that is used in road transportation systems to allow information to be exchanged between vehicles, humans, networks, and infrastructure.

Major companies operating in the automotive V2X sector are focused on developing LTE-V2X technology to strengthen their position.For instance, in 2019, Qualcomm, a US-based semiconductor company launched a Snapdragon automotive 4G platform, which is a 6th generation multimode LTE modem with integrated V2X technology used for automotive vehicles.

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-roadside infrastructure (V2I) communications for safety, high bandwidth, and low latency teleoperations, Precision location, and multi-gigabit cloud connectivity are all advantages of these platforms.

In February 2021. Harman International, a USA-based company focused on connected devices for automotive in customer and enterprise markets acquired the resources of Savari, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition of Savari, Harman International aims to improve its car telematics and Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) related to the automotive v2x market, and extend the organization’s qualities in 5G Edge, Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC). Savari is a USA-based automotive innovation company creating new technologies in vehicle-to-everything technology (V2X) and 5G Edge markets.

The increasing demand for fully autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive V2X market in the coming years.Autonomous vehicles are defined as self-driving vehicles that move without any human intervention or require very little human intervention.

V2X offers an advantage in automatic vehicles since it delivers information about objects that other sensors are unable to detect.Also, it can improve traffic efficiency by giving information about traffic signals.

For instance, according to TechCrunch, a US-based online newspaper, in 2019, over 1,400 self-driving vehicles are being tested by more than 80 companies across the United States. Furthermore, according to the Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, a Japan-based automobile manufacturer report in 2019, 55% of small firms expect vehicles to be autonomous within the next 20 years. Thus, the increasing demand for fully autonomous vehicles drives the growth of the automotive V2X market.

The countries covered in the automotive V2X market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221939/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lithium Hits ‘Ludicrous Mode’ as Battery Metal Extends 400% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices are continuing their breakneck ascent in China, with surging electric-vehicle sales underpinning a fivefold gain over the past year.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoChinese lith

  • Ford Shuts Off Orders for New $20,000 Maverick Pickup

    With more-affordable vehicles in short supply, the auto maker said demand for the new pickup truck has surged and it is straining to fill a backlog of orders.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Boeing adds $450M to its investment in Mountain View air taxi unicorn Wisk

    Wisk is now developing the sixth generation of its aircraft, which Boeing says will be the first autonomous passenger-carrying vehicle to be certified in the United States.

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

    Tesla has said that it will start manufacturing its own batteries from April 2022

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

  • Oil Rebounds From Biggest Tumble This Year on Outlook for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after the biggest one-day tumble this year, with traders focused on the still-positive demand outlook as the pandemic eases.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarWest Texas Inte

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • The Hyundai Ioniq5 Is One of the Best Affordable Electric Cars Yet

    Hyundai's electric crossover challenger is swift and charming.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • OPEC, Russian Oil-Output Increases Fall Short of Promises, Stoking Prices

    Instead of curbing prices, the producers’ inability to increase production as promised has become a reason for traders to bet on higher prices.

  • A Raptor-Fighting Toyota Tundra Is Reportedly in the Works

    Toyota has teased interest in a performance Tundra in the past, but has never publicly indicated any serious plans to make a dune-ready truck.

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Four Ways the Iranian Nuclear Talks Could Upend Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The Iranian nuclear talks could hardly be more critical for oil traders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrude prices have surged 10% this year to around $85 a barrel, with many analysts

  • 5 Energy Stocks Poised for Cash Gains

    ONEOK, Marathon Oil, and EOG are among the companies with the largest expected growth in free cash flow for the coming quarter.