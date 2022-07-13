U.S. markets closed

Assistiv Labs Raises Round of Funding to Help Enterprises Build a More Accessible Web

·2 min read

Assistiv Labs enables cross-platform testing of assistive technology through a web browser, allowing developers and testers to ensure their work is accessible before it ships

PORTLAND, Ore., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessibility testing tools provider Assistiv Labs has announced that it has closed on its $1M pre-seed funding round.

Founded by Weston Thayer, formerly of Microsoft and Zapier, and Andrew Hedges, an engineering leader with nearly 25 years in the industry including stints at Apple and Disney, Assistiv Labs makes it possible for developers, quality assurance testers, designers, and accessibility experts to interact with their work using the assistive technologies their users with disabilities rely on across operating systems through a web browser window. The result is a scalable solution to find accessibility problems earlier in the delivery process, saving companies time, increasing customer satisfaction, and reducing legal exposure.

"We're centered around helping anyone in accessibility do better work," said Thayer. "Whether that's instant access to test environments experts can rely on or enabling a company-wide accessibility strategy to flourish. With this round of funding, we'll be growing our team and accelerating product development."

Assistiv Labs' pre-seed funding round was backed by investors with deep experience in developer tools. The pre-seed round was led by Zenda Capital and included the following additional investors and operators with relevant experience: Picks and Shovels, George Zamfir, Randall Kent, and other industry angel investors.

Accessibility and inclusive design are increasingly important for software companies and agencies as the market expands, legal pressure mounts, and contracts demand compliance. Companies including Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are leading the way with accessibility and inclusive design as core values, reflected in their software development processes.

"With more than 1 billion disabled people globally, enabling a more accessible web represents a tremendous opportunity," said Esteban Reyes, founder and Managing Partner at Zenda Capital. "The Assistiv team has proven they have asymmetric insight in delivering developer tools that make it easy to serve that audience."

Early customers of Assistiv Labs include GOV.UK, EAB, Knowbility, and more.

Visit assistivlabs.com to sign up for a free trial account and follow @AssistivLabs on Twitter for product and service announcements.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assistiv-labs-raises-round-of-funding-to-help-enterprises-build-a-more-accessible-web-301586309.html

SOURCE Assistiv Labs

