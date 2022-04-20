U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,766.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,110.25
    -107.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.10
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.61
    +1.05 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.10
    -15.90 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.39 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.22
    -0.95 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3019
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6470
    -0.2670 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,416.38
    +606.15 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.05
    +17.49 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.12
    +9.84 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Assistive Technology Market to register a growth of USD 7.93 billion | Demant AS and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare are the Key Vendors| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market share of assistive technology is anticipated to grow by USD 7.93 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market during this period will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Assistive Technology Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Assistive Technology Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report "Assistive Technology Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" includes a comprehensive analysis of vendor strategies, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The assistive technology market is fragmented. Vendors in the market are competing by providing solutions that are suitable for the local environmental conditions and requirements of end-users.

The assistive technology market is led by a few well-established players, including Demant AS, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Invacare Corp., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Permobil AB, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC among others. They compete based on factors such as operational cost, innovation, price, and product quality. In addition, companies are focusing on achieving a competitive edge by introducing new technologies and increasing their margins in response to changing market conditions in the end-use industries.

Product offerings

  • Demant AS - The company is involved in the development, manufacturing, and sales of products and equipment that help people with hearing loss connect and communicate with other people. Some of the hearing aid devices offered by the company are Oticon, Bernafon, and Sonic.

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare - The company manufactures and offers electrically operated patient lifts such as Samsoft 175 V2 Lifter.

  • GF Health Products Inc. - The company offers a wide range of assistive technology products such as folding walkers, non-folding walkers, healthcare seating.

  • GN Store Nord AS - The company is involved in the development, manufacturing, and sales of innovative audio devices across the world.

For more highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download a sample report

Parent Market Outlook

The growth of the global healthcare technology market will be driven by factors that will impact the healthcare market and the IT spending market. Some of the factors include continuous pressure to reduce costs, improved care through technology, connected health, and increasing life expectancy.

Assistive Technology Market trend

  • Adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries

The adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries is a trend in the market. These batteries include lithium-ion chargeable batteries and zinc rechargeable batteries. They can offer more power than traditional rechargeable batteries and can serve a lifetime for hearing aids. These batteries are non-toxic and non-flammable. Moreover, vendors and companies are focusing on making silver-zinc rechargeable batteries that are considered safe for the environment and the user.

Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • ROW

North America holds the leading position with 34% of the market share growth. The US is a key market in North America. The growth of advanced healthcare facilities and rising healthcare spending will facilitate the assistive technology market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.

Related Reports:-

Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cancer Registry Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Do reach out to our analysts for a more customized report as per your needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Assistive Technology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.39

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Boundless Assistive Technology LLC, Demant AS, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. LTD., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., NOVA Medical Products, Ossenberg GmbH, Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Persona Medical, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Roma Medical, Sonova Holding AG, and Sunrise Medical LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market Characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Device

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Device

  • Sensory aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mobility aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Demant AS

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • GF Health Products Inc.

  • GN Store Nord AS

  • Invacare Corp.

  • MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • Permobil AB

  • Sonova Holding AG

  • Sunrise Medical LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assistive-technology-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-7-93-billion--demant-as-and-drive-devilbiss-healthcare-are-the-key-vendors-technavio-301528062.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • ASML Q1 earnings beat forecasts slightly, bookings seen strong

    Bookings remain strong as customers race to increase capacity amid a global semiconductor shortage, said ASML, which is Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, at 226 billion euros. "We are working very, very hard to navigate all the supply chain issues that everyone is dealing with," chief financial officer Roger Dassen said in a statement. The company forecast second quarter sales of 5.1-5.3 billion euros and left a forecast for full year sales growth of 20% unchanged.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After J

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Pfizer Is Under Pressure Today, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $51 level.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • ASML Sees Rising Demand After Earnings Hit by Supply Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, the world’s largest semiconductor maker, said demand for its chip-making machines outstripped supply in the second quarter, prompting it to lift its longer-term sales forecasts.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s Ruling“We continu

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Rebounds, Netflix Crashes On Subscriber Fall, Tesla Earnings On Tap

    The market rally remains under pressure and divided. Investors should keep exposure modest and focus on leading sectors.

  • Have semiconductor companies’ performance decoupled from the economy? Taiwan Semi earnings say yes, but we’ll get a clearer picture soon

    Many chipmakers' stocks are way off their highs as high inflation produces higher interest rates.