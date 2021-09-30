AssistRx Named a Winner of the Orlando Sentinel Media Group’s Central Florida Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Healthcare technology and patient solutions provider received high marks for 15 culture drivers to rank among Central Florida’s top employers

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the intelligent therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Orlando Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection and more.



"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

AssistRx’s vision to transform lives through access to therapy provides each team member a deep sense of purpose. As a company that provides the healthcare industry with technology- and people-powered solutions, the entire AssistRx team works diligently to improve the process of getting patients access to their prescribed medications.

Every day, AssistRx’s 500+ team members help patients and their healthcare providers navigate the complex payer landscape, offer affordability solutions and support patients through life-changing diagnoses. The impact AssistRx employees make each day, combined with personal and professional employee benefits, allows for a fulfilling and rewarding career.



“Each role in our organization—from our technology team to our patient solutions representatives, pharmacy team members and support staff—makes a difference in the lives of our patients and their families. Each individual’s contributions make AssistRx a great place to work,” said AssistRx CEO and President Jeff Spafford. “In a year fraught with change and uncertainty, we’re proud to support our team members in feeling fulfilled and knowing that they are truly making a difference.”

To learn more about AssistRx and join its team, visit www.assistrx.com/careers.

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. Learn more at www.assistrx.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

