Associa Arizona Announces Ashley Mayer as Director of Business Development

Associa
·2 min read

Tucson, AZ, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona recently named Ashley Mayer as director of business development.

Ms. Mayer first joined the Associa family in 2020 as the business development manager for Associa Colorado and has since played a critical role in strengthening client relationships and stimulating branch growth. Prior to her time at Associa, she spent more than 30 years providing customer service training programs to large companies, offering leaders the skills and knowledge to build and maintain positive relationships.

Ms. Mayer has served as a board member of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and as the president of her homeowners’ association (HOA) board. While acting as president of her HOA board, Ms. Mayer designed a program called Unity in the Community, uniting boards with their residents through education, communication, and a strong knowledge of their governing documents.

“Ashley’s previous industry experience and her personal commitment to serving on her own HOA board gives her the critical background needed to serve our clients with the best possible customer service,” stated Heather Brookheimer, Associa regional sales director, western region. “Her addition to the Associa Arizona team will play a pivotal role in the branch’s continued success as we expand our portfolio growth and client retention efforts.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Andrew Fortin Associa 2147163818 afortin@associaonline.com


