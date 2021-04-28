U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,190.73
    +4.01 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.71
    -110.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,086.17
    -4.04 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.64
    +4.37 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.86
    +0.92 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3941
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6360
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,950.21
    +215.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.46
    +11.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Associa Canyon Gate Names Samantha Hunt Branch President

Associa
·2 min read

Alburquerque, NM, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Canyon Gate recently announced the promotion of Samantha Hunt to branch president.

Ms. Hunt has been a valued team member at Associa Canyon Gate for more than ten years. For the last seven years, she has served as the branch’s vice president. Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Hunt cultivated an extensive work history in customer service and management. Ms. Hunt is a talented community management professional committed to providing excellent customer service, building productive relationships with clients, and sharing her enthusiasm for the industry. As Associa Canyon Gate’s new branch president, she will focus on operations, business development, and creating and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Samantha has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success of our branch since she joined the Associa family,” stated Tiffany Hannah, Associa regional vice president, CAMEx®, CCAM-ND®. “Her leadership has always been a crucial asset to our operations. We cannot wait to watch her step into this new leadership role as we continue to embody our branch vision for providing the best customer service and management solutions for our client board members and their valued residents.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com


Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: World's glaciers melting at accelerating rate

    The world's glaciers are melting at an accelerating rate, according to a comprehensive new study.

  • Was LeBron James snubbed from Dr. J’s all-time list?

    According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.

  • Exclusive: Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake - sources

    Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Saudi Arabia was in discussions to sell 1% of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1% would equate to around $19 billion based on Aramco's current market capitalisation.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities: Economic Data and Corporate Earnings in Focus Ahead of the FED

    Economic data and corporate earnings from Germany and the U.S will influence. Some caution is expected, however, ahead of the FED policy decision and rate statement.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Junk-Bond Boom Opens U.S., Europe to Emerging-Market Borrowers

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the companies and governments in the developing world hardest hit by pandemic shutdowns are racing back to debt markets in the U.S. and Europe, seizing on surging demand that has driven junk-bond yields to record lows.Among them is Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS, the discount Turkish airline that racked up larger-than-expected losses as the number of passengers fell by more than half last year. On Tuesday, the carrier kicked off a $300 million junk-bond sale to help refinance bank loans, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.A Colombian airline bankrupted by the travel industry’s collapse may follow suit. And Kenya, which the International Monetary Fund considers at high risk of lapsing into financial distress, is planning to borrow $12.4 billion abroad through next June.The flood of debt issuance marks a major shift from last year, when many borrowers in the developing world were left on the sidelines as others raised cash to ride out the economic slowdown. That’s largely changed with investors willing to take on more risk as growth rebounds in the U.S. and Europe, rising commodity prices helps exporters and the vaccine rolls out steadily -- if unevenly -- around the globe.“Some of the higher-risk borrowers that had to pull back deals in third and fourth quarters are returning and are able to execute deals,” said Alexei Remizov, head of Latin American debt capital markets at HSBC Holdings Plc.Emerging-market debt issuers with below investment-grade ratings have borrowed about $81.2 billion in the U.S. and European markets this year through Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s close to a record $88.7 billion raised in the same period in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Nothing tells me we are cooling off at this point,” Remizov said. “Borrowers realize these windows typically don’t last for too long.”Related story: Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for ReturnsMore are likely to join in as borrowing costs continue to fall. Yields on U.S. junk bonds rated CCC, the riskiest tier, fell to 5.88% on Monday, the lowest ever. That narrowed the gap between those yields and benchmark debt -- a key measure of the perceived risk -- to less than 5 percentage points, a level not seen since before the 2008 credit crisis.The debt build-up may increase the risk for some borrowers since the bonds will need to be repaid in euros or dollars, which would be burdensome if their currencies or foreign earnings drop. But Atsi Sheth, global head of emerging-markets credit research at Moody’s Investors Service, said it depends heavily on the particular issuers and whether they’re refinancing or piling on more debt.“Sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic will likely see a slower recovery and some sovereigns and companies reliant on these sectors might have to take on more debt to address their pandemic-related issues,” said Sheth. “That’s a risk for investors.”Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and HSBC are among top bond underwriters expecting more governments -- including those in Sub-Saharan Africa -- and companies to borrow in the U.S. and Europe.“There are good opportunities for investment-grade issuers to bring new deals, but the bias remains toward high-yield credit,” said Jake Gearhart, head of emerging-market syndicate and Latin American debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank.In March, Ghana sold Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond as part of a $3 billion Eurobond deal, highlighting how credit markets have opened up to borrowers that would have historically not been able to issue debt that doesn’t repay anything until maturity.This month, an arm of Central American conglomerate Corporacion Multi Inversiones, owner of Pollo Campero restaurants, tapped the international debt market for the first time with the sale of $700 million of bonds. The securities went on to gain in secondary trading.Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA may look abroad for financing, too. It’s seeking $1.8 billion to repay debt and provide new financing after the travel collapse drove it into bankruptcy.“The bulk of the Middle East issuance is still to come and we will probably see plenty more issuance from African sovereigns,” said London-based Karim Movaghar, head of debt capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America. “Even though governments’ budget deficits may not be as extreme as last year, there are still going to be significant gaps to plug with debt.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 hits record after Fed holds steady on rate policy

    The S&P 500 hit an intra-day record high on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady and gave no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery. Despite the improving economy, the Fed repeated the guidance it has used since December, saying it must see "substantial further progress" towards its inflation and employment goals before stepping back from its monthly bond purchases. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged immediately after the Fed's announcement, but it later rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference that it was "not time yet" to discuss reducing the Fed's support for the recovering economy.

  • Discovery Shares Fall as Streaming, Ad Sales Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Discovery Inc., the owner of cable channels such as HGTV, TLC and Animal Planet, tumbled after reporting streaming subscribers and advertising sales that disappointed investors.Discovery launched Discovery+ on Jan. 4, betting that unscripted shows about romance, food and home improvement would stand out in a crowded market for streaming services. Total subscribers to all of the company’s streaming outlets stand at 15 million, Discovery said Wednesday, having crossed 13 million at the end of the first quarter.That’s up from 5.2 million in December, before the U.S. launch of Discovery+, and about 12 million in February. But investors hoped for more, conditioned to torrid growth from the likes of Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+.Discovery doesn’t disclose subscribers specifically for Discovery+ but has said they’re the majority of the company’s direct-to-consumer customers. The company has smaller streaming services targeting areas such as golf and cooking.Elsewhere, Discovery’s U.S. advertising sales fell 4% in the first quarter, with the company citing lower ratings “and to a lesser extent secular declines in the pay-TV ecosystem and lower inventory.”Discovery shares fell as much as 8.8% to $35.56 in New York trading Wednesday. The stock remains up about 55% for the past year despite wild fluctuations: It rose sharply at the start of 2021, then shed nearly half its market value after the investment firm Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its equity positions.Geetha Ranganathan, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, cited “very weak advertising and Discovery+ sub growth slowing” as driving the stock declines Wednesday.Taking a rosier view, Wells Fargo analysts led by Steven Cahall said in a note that Discovery’s 15 million in total streaming subscribers are close to the firm’s estimate of 16 million for the second quarter. “We’d say the sub performance is in line to ahead of expectations,” they wrote.Earnings of 21 cents a share missed analysts’ consensus expectation of 63 cents. Revenue of $2.79 billion was about in line with Wall Street’s estimates of $2.78 billion.(Updates with shares in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shopify Climbs as Post-Virus Return to Stores May Not Matter

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s growth continued unabated in the first quarter as it crushed both revenue and earnings expectations, countering fears that the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom would come to an abrupt end as economies open up.Shares of Canada’s largest company were up about 10% just before noon on Wednesday in New York. After climbing almost 40-fold in the last five years, they had been flat for the year on expectations that growth would inevitably slow.For months, investors have been speculating about when a global recovery from the pandemic would slam the brakes on online spending. But the latest estimate-defying results were fueled by accelerating revenue in every geography and at every type of merchant on Shopify’s platform, Chief Financial Officer Amy Shapiro told analysts on a conference call. U.S. stimulus checks, issued in March, added to the tailwind but the trend was already in place.“The U.S. stimulus did have a noticeable impact to our GMV in the quarter but GMV was strong even without it,” Shapiro said, referring to gross merchandise volume, the broadest measure of sales activity flowing through merchants on its platform.GMV more than doubled from a year earlier, to more than $37 billion. It began accelerating in January and February, well before stimulus was mailed out to consumers, Shapiro said. Notably, that acceleration was faster outside of the U.S.The company does still expect growth to moderate compared with last year’s lockdown-fueled bonanza. After initially tempering expectations for the first half of 2021, the company now says any deceleration in revenue growth may be pushed further back in the year as some consumers return to their pre-pandemic shopping habits, or spend more on travel and other services.Shopify Beats Estimates as E-Commerce Volume More Than DoublesHowever, there are early indications that any pandemic-related pull-back in e-commerce spending will be countered by a longer-term shift to online shopping, Shopify’s president, Harley Finkelstein, said.“In those places where things have really opened up post-pandemic, we’re actually not seeing any slowdown whatsoever in terms of consumers buying from our merchants,” he said on the call.Shopify posted much higher-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings for the quarter. Revenue was $988.6 million, compared with $470 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $863 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.01, compared with analysts estimates of 77 cents.Net income was helped by a $1.3 billion unrealized gain on its equity investment in Affirm Holdings Inc., which went public in January.The Ottawa-based company (which says it’s actually headquarted on the “Internet, Everywhere”), says it’s investing heavily in expansion. Most of that spending will be in the second-half of the year, resulting in lower adjusted operating income for 2021 compared with 2020, Shapiro said.Asked about his commitment to stay with the company after three longtime executives said they’d depart, founder and Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke said: “I’m in for the long term here. I’ll never in my life come up with a better idea than the one of Shopify.”More: Shopify Soars Most Since July After Broad Beat: Street Wrap(Updates share price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • European Stocks Steady Amid Fed Focus as Banks Rise on Results

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares ended little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, while better-than-forecast earnings boosted banks.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged up less than 0.1% at the close. Banks led gains as Deutsche Bank AG jumped after raising its outlook, while Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Banco Santander SA posted results that beat estimates. Energy shares rose along with oil futures amid signs of stronger demand, while personal-care stocks fell the most.Europe’s benchmark has moved in a narrow range after dropping from an all-time high last week. With stocks rallying hard in anticipation of an earnings recovery, only strong beats are spurring investor cheer. Yields on 10-year Treasuries advanced, with investors awaiting the Fed’s rate decision due after the European market close for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering.“Earnings are being spectacular in the U.S. and very good in Europe but markets are suffering from altitude sickness as shares had jumped too fast, too high, and most positives may have been already priced in,” said Ricardo Gil, head of asset allocation at Trea Asset Management in Madrid.Delivery Hero SE jumped 9.4% after the food-delivery firm predicted revenue this year will grow to as much as 6.6 billion euros ($8 billion). Sanofi advanced 2.4% after first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates, helped by demand for the blockbuster therapy Dupixent and a one-time gain.Travel and leisure shares retreated, with Kindred Group Plc sliding on worse-than-estimated earnings and Evolution Gaming Group AB falling from a high. Kone Oyj dropped the most on record, with analysts saying that the elevator maker’s first-quarter orders look soft and that margin pressures are emerging.For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click hereYou want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Nestle plans to cut 600 jobs and move some production to Europe

    Nestle plans to close a confectionery factory and cut almost 600 jobs by moving production of some products to Europe. The Swiss firm is proposing to close its site in Fawdon, Newcastle upon Tyne, towards the end of 2023, with the loss of about 475 jobs, and cut a further 98 jobs in York. "We have chosen to announce these proposals as early as possible to provide the maximum time for consultation with our colleagues and trade unions," Nestle said. The factory at Fawdon, which first opened in 1958, makes products including Fruit Pastilles, while the York site manufactures KitKats. Nestle, which employs 8,000 people in the UK, is proposing to move production of products from Fawdon to other factories in the UK and Europe. The company said it would support affected workers during a consultation process. The proposals include a £20m investment at the York factory to modernise and increase production of KitKat, where the brand was first created in 1935, and a £9m investment at Halifax to take on the largest portion of Fawdon's production. If these proposals go ahead, Nestle said it we expect to make a higher volume of products overall from a smaller number of plants. "We believe these proposals would strengthen the UK's position as a critically important hub for Nestle confectionery and home to the expert manufacture of many of our most popular brands including KitKat, Aero and Quality Street," the company said. Ross Murdoch, national officer for the GMB union, said: "To ruin hundreds of lives in a ruthless pursuit of profits, to the very workers who've kept the company going during a global pandemic, is sickening. "Nestle is the largest food producer in the world, with astronomical profits. It can afford to treat workers right. "Instead, they've allowed factories to deteriorate, outsourced production overseas and now slash almost 600 jobs."

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.