Associa Canyon Gate Volunteers With Ronald McDonald House

Associa Canyon Gate volunteers at Ronald McDonald House to help those in need.

Sitting (L to R): Megan Gibb, Dennis Swartz, Jilea Lee, Standing (L to R): Jaime Nalls, Camille Foote, Donna Chavez, Dustin Montgomery, Shelah Strempke, Kelly Eggleston, Sellah Holguin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Canyon Gate (ACG), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas of New Mexico and El Paso, Texas region, recently volunteered with the Ronald McDonald House of New Mexico to help build furniture and sort donations received throughout the holidays. Team members from the ACG Albuquerque office worked to match baby outfits and children’s clothing to help families unexpectedly needing to stay at the facility for extended periods of time.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico provides overnight stays and meals to families seeking lifesaving treatments at local area hospitals. The guest rooms provide safe and comfortable spaces for families to rest and recharge together following long days at the hospital. More than a roof over their heads, these accommodations relieve families of the stresses of finding a place to stay while far from home. This allows parents to be stronger partners in their children’s critical care. The House now has the capacity to provide nearly 11,000 family lodging nights annually.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Nourishing Hope, among others.

“This was an excellent opportunity to serve our community and give back to those in need,” said Dennis Swartz, Associa Canyon Gate branch president. “It also helped our team members get to know each other more personally and learn more about each other’s stories.”

