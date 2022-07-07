U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Associa Chicagoland Promotes Carrie Surratt To Regional Director

Associa
·2 min read

Carrie Surratt

Associa Chicagoland has promoted Carrie Surratt from Community Manager to Regional Director.
Associa Chicagoland has promoted Carrie Surratt from Community Manager to Regional Director.

CHICAGO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana, is pleased to announce that Carrie Surratt, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, has been promoted to the position of regional director. In her new role, Mrs. Surratt will be responsible for building and maintaining the company’s growing client base throughout northwest Indiana and southeast Illinois. She previously served as a community manager, focused on day-to-day operations with an emphasis on development and maintenance of client and employee relationships.

Mrs. Surratt joined Associa in 2021 and is a proven industry leader with more than 20 years’ community association management experience. She holds Association Management Specialist (AMS®), Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). Mrs. Surratt is also an active member of the Illinois Chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI - Illinois) and currently serves on that chapter’s board of directors.

“Carrie Surratt is a results-driven leader who has a vast amount of demonstrated experience at both the field and management levels,” said Stephanie Skelley, AMS®, CMCA®, Associa Chicagoland branch president. “We are thrilled that she has elected to continue her career with the best community management team in the Chicagoland area.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com


