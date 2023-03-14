Associa Chicagoland Promotes Denise Ellis To Vice President Of Management Services

Denise Ellis, Vice President of Management Services

Associa Chicagoland

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland (AC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana region, is pleased to announce the promotion of Denise Ellis, CMCA®, AMS®, to vice president of management services. In this capacity, she will work with the company’s network of branch offices to ensure they have the resources and support necessary to achieve assigned goals and objectives. She will also assist with the development and implementation of organizational strategies, policies, and practices designed to maximize employee satisfaction, retention, and engagement.

Ellis joined Associa Chicagoland in 2015 as a community manager and was promoted to regional director in 2018. Prior to joining Associa, she held a number of positions – including accounting manager, property manager, and licensed community manager – with multiple property management firms throughout the Chicagoland area. Ellis has 22 years’ experience in community property management with a strong emphasis on homeowners association accounting. In addition, she is a long-time member of the Community Associations Institute of Illinois.

“I am pleased that Denise will continue her career with our team in an expanded leadership capacity,” said Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Chicagoland branch president. “She is well-schooled in the community management process and consistently generates results that exceed expectations and help retain long-term clients.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

