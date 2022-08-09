Associa Chicagoland Recognized As One Of Chicago’s Best And Brightest Company To Work For®

CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Chicagoland and NW Indiana region, has been named one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For®. Best and Brightest honorees are industry leaders that share ideas, best practices, and have proven themselves to be employers of choice. TPC was recognized in a wide range of categories, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, employee education and development, recruitment and selection, employee achievement and recognition, communications and shared vision, diversity, equity and inclusion, and work-life blend.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program is presented throughout the United States by the National Association for Business Resources. It is committed to showcasing companies that are leaders in human resources best practices, the promotion of sustainable workplaces, and corporate wellness initiatives.

“Associa Chicagoland is proud to be named one of Chicago’s best and brightest companies to work for,” said Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “This is a direct result of the commitment and resources we consistently invest in our team members to help them develop personally and professionally.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

