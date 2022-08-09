U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,117.21
    -22.85 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,794.15
    -38.39 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,449.92
    -194.54 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.47
    -32.73 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.64
    -1.12 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7900
    +0.0250 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0230
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,112.93
    -822.06 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.57
    -20.78 (-3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Associa Chicagoland Recognized As One Of Chicago’s Best And Brightest Company To Work For®

Associa
·2 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Chicagoland and NW Indiana region, has been named one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For®. Best and Brightest honorees are industry leaders that share ideas, best practices, and have proven themselves to be employers of choice. TPC was recognized in a wide range of categories, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, employee education and development, recruitment and selection, employee achievement and recognition, communications and shared vision, diversity, equity and inclusion, and work-life blend.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program is presented throughout the United States by the National Association for Business Resources. It is committed to showcasing companies that are leaders in human resources best practices, the promotion of sustainable workplaces, and corporate wellness initiatives.

“Associa Chicagoland is proud to be named one of Chicago’s best and brightest companies to work for,” said Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “This is a direct result of the commitment and resources we consistently invest in our team members to help them develop personally and professionally.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com


Recommended Stories

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • McDonald's Menu Move Targets Wendy's, Burger King

    McDonald's created the Big Mac in response to the success that Burger King had with the Whopper. Burger King has its flame broiler and Wendy's has "fresh, never frozen" beef, but every chain has basically the same burgers. Sure, there are variations -- Wendy's has baked potatoes and chili, Burger King has its Chicken Fries -- but it's mostly all the same.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian Oil Flows Halted Through Pipeline to Central Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy security suffered another blow after Russian crude flows through Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were halted because sanctions prevented payment of a transit fee. Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhile Russia’s o

  • Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany remains uninterrupted. The suspension of pipeline flows on Tuesday will hit countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which all rely heavily on Russian crude and have limited ability to import alternative supply by sea.

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Obsessing about success makes us unhappy. Surprisingly, so does a focus on passion. There is a healthier way to approach our lives.

    The passion mindset prioritizes happiness, but paradoxically, the more we seek happiness, the more unhappy we become.

  • A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

    Khozema Shipchandler, chief operating officer at Twilio and a former CFO, explains what measures matter and why.

  • IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech

    IBM has accused a Swiss tech start-up of using a British front company to steal and copy its trade secrets.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • China Orders Surprise Audit of $3 Trillion Trust Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, paving the way for a potential overhaul of a key shadow banking sector where losses on property loans are mounting.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsIn an unscheduled move

  • ‘They’re not required to tell you that, but you should know.’ 4 questionable, but legal, things some financial advisers do with your money

    Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. There are many people out there who will offer to give you financial advice.

  • Apple, Amazon look to acquire Big Ten streaming rights

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down reports that streaming giants are bidding over Big Ten media rights.

  • Oil Fluctuates as Russian Flows Halted Via Key Pipe to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- True to the nature of summer trading, oil futures flip-flopped on Tuesday as Russian shipments via the southern leg of a major pipeline to Europe were suspended.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsBoth Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures were mo

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Surpassing the threshold: Here are the incentive-based payouts top FedEx execs landed in FY 2022

    FedEx's fiscal results were strong enough for its top leaders to receive annual incentive compensation (AIC) payouts.

  • Let Social Security Max Out if You Can. Even in a Down Market.

    In the latest reader mailbag, Barron's Retirement also explores the circumstances in which an older spouse can claim Social Security benefits against a younger spouse.

  • The Great European Energy Crisis Is Now Coming for Your Food

    (Bloomberg) -- At Brioche Pasquier’s 240,000 square feet factory about an hour away from London, every roll that comes out of giant gas-fired ovens now costs at least 50% more to make.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWhy Carlyle's Billionaire Founders Had Enough of Their Chosen SuccessorFrom butter to eggs and sugar, most o