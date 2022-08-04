U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

Associa Colorado Joins Forces With Local Residents And Board Members To Clean Local Community

Associa
·2 min read

DENVER, CO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado, a leading provider of community management services throughout Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and all along the Front Range, recently joined residents and board members of 100 Park Condominium Tower in downtown Denver to help beautify their community. Associa Colorado provided the volunteers with gloves and garbage bags. Seventeen volunteers spent their day cleaning the community’s swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. In total, they removed 17 large bags of weeds and debris.

Associa Colorado strongly supports the concept of environmental stewardship and participates in multiple clean-up events throughout Colorado each year. Since the start of 2021, the company has joined a half-dozen of the communities they manage to provide resources and support for cleaning up community greenspaces, planting seasonal flowers, spreading mulch, and more. The goal is to give back to the local community and help build strong partnerships with residents while helping maintain quality of life for current and future generations.

“Community giveback events like today’s park clean-up are a ‘win-win’ for everyone involved,” said Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado branch president. “Not only do we get to support our homeowners and board members, but they also let us give back to the local community in a positive way while doing some team-building at the same time.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com


