ASSOCIA COLORADO SELECTED TO MANAGE BACKCOUNTRY ASSOCIATION

Denver, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado has been selected as the new managing partner of the board of directors for Backcountry Association.

Located in Highlands Ranch, CO, Backcountry Association is comprised of 8,200 acres of conservation space, with breathtaking panoramic views of the Rocky Mountain range, downtown Denver, Longs Peak, Pikes Peak, and other wilderness areas. The community of 1,255 single family homes features more than 25 miles of walking and biking trails, gated and staffed entrances, and a full on-site staff. At the Sundial House, residents enjoy a private community lodge that features a fitness center, pool, spa, meetings rooms, amphitheater, club activities, and other lifestyle services. Residents and their guests also have access to Pikes Pub, an exclusive wine bar and bistro maintained and operated by local Highlands Ranch eatery, Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar.

“Backcountry Association is a beautifully designed community with smart and engaged leadership. We look forward to working closely with the board of directors to achieve their ultimate community vision and provide customized and tailored services to all the residents.” Stated Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado president.

Associa Colorado creates blended solutions and tailors’ services to meet the needs of all the clients they serve throughout the Colorado Front Range. With offices in Denver, Colorado Springs and Ft. Collins, Associa Colorado prides itself on creating partnerships and delivering results on behalf of the communities they serve.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

