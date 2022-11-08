Associa Community Group Hosts Food Drive

Associa helps restock local food pantry.

Associa Community Management joined the Metropolitan Community of Church of Richmond to collect nearly 800 food items and basic necessities to help feed those in need.

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Group (ACG), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Greater Richmond area and southeastern Virginia, recently partnered with the Metropolitan Community Church of Richmond to collect food and other basic necessities for those in need. More than 50 employees from ACG’s leadership team and community management staff collected nearly 800 food items to help restock the church pantry. It was the second time ACG had joined the church to help care for disadvantaged members of the local community.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Nourishing Hope, among others.

“I’m very proud of our team members for their dedication and support of this highly worthwhile cause,” said Associa Community Group president Walter Campbell. “This is another testament to the level of care and commitment that we have made to supporting the needs of the communities where we live and serve.”

