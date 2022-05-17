Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services Win 2021 Branch Of The Year Award

Chantilly, VA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) were recently recognized as Branch of the Year at Associa’s annual Leadership Summit in Dallas, TX. The prestigious award is earned by the company’s top branch each year to recognize its achievements in the areas of Associa’s four pillars of success: employee morale, client growth, client retention, and profitability. The branch was named the overall winner from among 86 Associa branches worldwide.

Associa CMC and SCS have won the prestigious Branch of the Year award seven times. In addition, they have won numerous other Associa awards, including Mid-Size Branch of the Year (2007), Large Branch of the Year (2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019), and were the runner up for Large Branch of the Year (2013).

The 2022 Associa Leadership Summit was held at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel from April 11-13. The three-day conference brought together Associa branches, home office sales, and executive leadership to learn about the company’s plans to continue its growth and evolution in serving the community association management market. Attendees participated in a variety of industry-related presentations and networking events.

“Being recognized as Branch of the Year is a testament to the superior effort and service that we consistently provide to our teammates and external clients on a daily basis,” said John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® Associa CMC and SCS branch president. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be recognized by our peers. We will continue to focus on providing outstanding customer service while looking for ways to improve.”

