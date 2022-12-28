U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Associa Desert Resort Management Volunteers Paint Homeless Shelter

Associa
·2 min read

PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team members from Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM)a leading provider of community management services throughout the Coachella Valley and Big Bear Mountain areas, recently volunteered to help Coachella Valley Rescue Mission repaint several interior and exterior building walls. The project was part of an ongoing partnership between DRM and the mission to help people and families in need throughout the Valley. Although this was DRM’s first onsite service project, the company has previously partnered with the mission for charity drives to collect school supplies, socks and toys for children who would otherwise go without.

Since 1971, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission has been a place of refuge for the homeless and those in need. It serves as a safe haven and place of rest for the weary where their daily physical and spiritual needs may be met. A dedicated staff and volunteers serve more than 340,000 meals annually and provide shelter to thousands of men and women with children who have found themselves without the basic necessities of life. Food, clothing, and showers are also provided for those who choose not to shelter with the mission. For more information, visit www.cvrm.org.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Nourishing Hope.

“Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is a powerful resource for anyone in need throughout this region of the state,” said Desert Resort Management senior vice president Paula Tapia, CMCA®. “As a leading provider of jobs and community management services in this area, we are proud to play a role in their ongoing efforts to maximize the quality of living for its residents.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com


