Associa EMB Promotes Monika Padilla To Branch President

Monika Padilla, Branch President

Monika Padilla, Branch President

Jessica Sanders, Community Director

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa EMB Management (EMB), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Metro Seattle, Eastside, and Puget Sound areas and surrounding cities, is pleased to announce the promotion of Monika Padilla, CMCA®, AMS® to branch president. In her new role, she will oversee day-to-day operations of EMB. This includes providing comprehensive support to multiple boards of directors, branch leaders, and community management teams.

Padilla has more than 15 years’ experience in community management, education, and human resources. She joined EMB as a community association manager in 2018. Since then, she has worked as a community director and director of operations and client accounting. Prior to joining Associa, she worked as a community association manager for a community management firm in the Seattle area where she managed a portfolio of non-profit associations. Padilla holds a Bachelor’s Degree in business and human resources from the University of Phoenix.

Jessica Sanders, CMCA®, AMS®, has been promoted to director of community management. She is an experienced professional with strong expertise in the real estate industry. Sanders joined EMB in 2020 as a community association manager and has also served as a senior community manager. Prior to joining Associa, she worked with a community management firm in the North Texas area where she held a series of community positions. Sanders holds a Bachelor of Arts in English with a journalism minor from Texas Christian University.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have dedicated professionals like Monika Padilla and Jessica Sanders working on behalf of our community partners,” said Associa senior vice president Bryan Hughes, CMCA®, AMS®, CPM®. “Their dedication and expertise ensure that our community partners continue to receive the high-quality support they have come to expect from Associa.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com


