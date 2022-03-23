Associa Gulf Coast Expands Leadership Team

St. Petersburg, FL, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast continues to expand its team of expert leaders with the promotion of three new directors Tara Gjestrum, CMCA®, AMS®, Dianne Skinner, CMCA®, AMS® and Stephanie Burtwell, CMCA®, AMS®,

Associa Gulf Coast promotes Ms. Gjestrum as a director of management services. Ms. Gjestrum joined Associa Gulf Coast in 2013 as a concierge for a luxury condominium client in St. Petersburg, FL. She was later promoted to senior community manager, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of an association with more than 140 units. Prior to joining the Associa family, she worked as lead concierge for a luxury community in Tampa, FL. She brings strong customer service skills and is highly adept at working cross-functionally with multiple teams and assuming a wide range of responsibilities. Ms. Gjestrum holds both CMCA® and AMS® designations along with being a license Community Association Manager.

Ms. Skinner has been promoted to community director. An accomplished manager with community management experience dating to 2008, she has a successful record of providing management services to a wide range of homeowners’ associations and condominium associations throughout Florida and Virginia. She joined Associa as a member of the Community Management Corporation branch in 2015 before moving to Associa Gulf Coast as a senior community manager in 2017. Ms. Skinner earned her Bachelor of Science degree in management science from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. She also holds both CMCA® and AMS® designations and is a licensed Community Association Manager.

Associa Gulf Coast’s new director of management services, Ms. Burtwell joined the branch in 2011 as an administrative assistant, and later as a portfolio community association manager before her most recent promotion. She has strong experience providing operational support, mentoring community association managers, and developing long-term relationships with client boards. Ms. Burtwell is a graduate of Oakland University. She holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Associations Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and an Association Management Specialist (AMS®) certification from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

“When it comes to serving our clients, cultivating a team of expert leaders who have advanced industry knowledge and a passion for relationship building is one of Associa Gulf Coast’s greatest priorities,” stated John Tague, Associa regional vice president. “As our client portfolio expands, we are committed to strategically establishing a team that meets the needs of each of our client associations. Promoting Tara, Dianne and Stephanie is representative of that dedication.”

Story continues

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com



