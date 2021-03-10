U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.81
    +23.37 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,297.02
    +464.28 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,068.83
    -4.99 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.68
    +40.62 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.81
    +0.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.90
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1930
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3860
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,750.42
    +1,576.29 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.76
    +33.65 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

Associa Gulf Coast to Host Virtual Board Training Series

Associa
·2 min read

Fort Myers, FL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast announces a new virtual board educational series, with the next session scheduled for March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET.

Associa Gulf Coast is committed to providing board members with up-to-date resources and carefully planned trainings to help clients navigate the constantly-changing landscape of community management. Through this new board member success series, the Associa Gulf Coast team is partnering with leading industry professionals to share knowledge and best practices on a variety of topics, preparing participants to make informed decisions for their homeowners and their communities.

The trainings will be held at 11 a.m. ET on the last Tuesday of the month from March through July. Each session will include solutions and new discussions about the challenges boards face in day-to-day association management. The upcoming session, held on March 30, 2021, will feature attorney Alan Tannenbaum of Tannenbaum Scro, PL, as he discusses resolving claims from major repairs and new construction.

CLICK HERE to register for the March 30, 2021 virtual training.

The rest of the upcoming sessions and topics are as follows:

  • April 27 - Top 10 board member pitfalls: Don’t fall into these traps | Featuring Lindsay & Allen, PLLC. CLICK HERE to register.

  • May 25 - Compliance: Successful & legal violation and fining programs | Featuring Stockham Group, PA. CLICK HERE to register.

  • June 29 - Is your association’s insurance prepared for a hurricane? | Featuring CBIZ Insurance. CLICK HERE to register.

  • July 27 - Capital replacements and reserves: Are you covered? | Featuring Forge Engineering. CLICK HERE to register.

“At Associa Gulf Coast, we are dedicated to ensuring our client board members receive regular trainings and educational opportunities that equip them to lead their communities with confidence,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “To demonstrate that commitment, we are offering this free education series to share up-to-date industry information and discuss critical issues in community management. We hope that participants will walk away with the keys to successfully operating their communities.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Gupta in Talks to Negotiate Reprieve on Greensill Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance is battling to negotiate a reprieve on its debt obligations to Greensill Capital as the unraveling of its biggest lender threatens to take down the metals group.A debt standstill agreement with Greensill, which filed for administration on Monday, would help GFG stave off insolvency and avoid an asset fire sale, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Gupta is separately seeking to raise new financing to replace Greensill’s loans, they said.The abrupt collapse of Lex Greensill’s business has shuttered funds run by Credit Suisse Group AG and forced Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. to write down its $1.5 billion investment in the supply-chain finance firm. Now it risks dragging down GFG, with governments from London to Paris monitoring the threat to 35,000 jobs across a business that spans steel to renewable energy.In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration is in constant contact with Gupta’s steel division over the impact on British factories and jobs, a person with knowledge of the matter said. GFG employs about 5,500 people across the U.K., including at an aluminum smelter in Scotland. In France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would support GFG employees and its industrial sites, if Greensill’s difficulties jeopardized them.GFG “started to default on its obligations” after Greensill stopped lending to the group at the beginning of March, according to court documents. Greensill’s exposure to the metals group was $5 billion, one of the people said.U.K. unions met with GFG executives on Tuesday amid fears of job losses across Gupta’s empire. The Indian-born former commodities trader had previously been called the “savior of steel” for his tendency to buy unloved mills and smelters. GFG, a loose group of companies he owns, spans 30 countries.“While Greensill’s difficulties have created a challenging situation, we have adequate funding for our current needs,” GFG said in an emailed statement, adding that attempts to secure alternative financing “will take some time to organize.”Read more: GFG Set for Crunch Talks With Unions as Pressure Mounts on GuptaThe negotiations on a debt reprieve may not lead to a deal, the people said. Partners at Grant Thornton were appointed as joint administrators of Greensill on Monday.A spokesperson for Grant Thornton declined to comment.The collapse of Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm has cast a shadow over Gupta’s business, which relied heavily on its funding for a $6 billion acquisition spree over five years. In Monday’s court filing, Greensill said that its largest customer by value has fallen into “severe financial difficulty,” and had warned last month it faced insolvency without its funding.The news that Greensill has filed for administration is “extremely concerning to the unions and the workforce,” a spokesperson for the U.K.’s National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said. “Government must take an active role to facilitate a comprehensive solution.”The Australian Workers’ Union has been meeting with management at GFG’s Whyalla steelworks in South Australia on a rolling basis, National Secretary Daniel Walton said in an emailed statement.GFG took ownership of Whyalla in 2017 with a bold plan to increase production and invest in renewable power to reduce energy costs. The steelworks are now profitable and the global prospects for steel demand are good, Walton said.A spokesperson for Australia’s Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the government was “monitoring the situation closely,” though declined to comment further about the potential impact of Greensill’s difficulties.(Adds response in Australia in final 3 paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check could be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Roblox surges 43% in debut on NYSE

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp jumped 43% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at around $42 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. "This is a milestone along a journey that started over 15 years ago," Roblox Chief Executive Officer David Baszucki said in an interview before the stock started trading.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • The meme stock rollercoaster just reached new heights of volatility

    GameStop Corp. shares were on track for their longest winning streak since the videogame retailer's stock became the poster child for the clash between social-media organized retail investors and Wall Street hedge funds.

  • Surge in Mortgage Rates Threatens to Slow U.S. Housing Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic housing rally is getting its first big test.Mortgage rates rose in each of the past three weeks, driven by a bet that inflation will accelerate as the U.S. economy roars back this year. While borrowing costs are still near historic lows, the quick jump has already begun eroding the purchasing power that enabled buyers to push up home prices across the country in recent months.The bidding frenzy has been one of the big surprises of the pandemic. When lockdowns lifted, buyers -- armed with low mortgage rates -- emerged with a newfound urgency to acquire properties with enough room for home offices and Zoom school.Intensifying the competition for a tight supply of listings was a dramatic shift as millennials, who’d spent years renting in urban centers, came into prime home-buying age. The question now is whether the market can stay hot as rates creep up.“The reasons why people are trying to buy homes right now go beyond mortgage rates,” said Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com. “I don’t think demand is going to go away, but it’s going to create yet another hurdle as people navigate how to get into the market -- particularly for younger, first-time buyers.”Last week, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed above 3% for the first time since July, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from the record low of 2.65%, reached in early January.Even small changes in interest rates can have a big impact for buyers. In a report this week, Redfin Corp. calculated that an increase in mortgage rates to 3.25% from 2.75% would mean that a borrower on a $2,500-a-month housing budget would lose $23,250 in purchasing power.At the higher rate, about 68% of homes would be affordable for the buyer across the U.S., according to Redfin’s analysis, which looked at homes for sale between Jan. 26 and Feb. 25. That compares with about 70% at the lower mortgage rate.Even bigger impacts would hit buyers in Denver and Sacramento, California, where the share of homes affordable on that budget would decline by 3.7 percentage points.For now, though, rising borrowing costs don’t appear to be driving a wholesale exodus from the market. Purchase activity has cooled some in recent weeks but is still on par with levels seen a year ago, before the pandemic, Freddie Mac said last week.In the Denver area, Carlos Gomez and his girlfriend, Angela Davies, were initially surprised to learn they could afford a $450,000 house and still stay within their monthly budget, thanks to rock-bottom borrowing costs.Now that rates are rising, they may be forced to look at a lower price point, where there are even fewer available properties, Gomez said.“It’s going to knock us out of the game,” said Gomez, adding they had already lost out on two houses to all-cash buyers.For Tammy White, a teacher in Sacramento, the timing couldn’t be worse. She cleaned up her credit over the past year so she could qualify for a mortgage and buy a home. Now, she’s concerned that higher loan costs will lock her out of the market because she’s unwilling to take on an obligation that will prevent her from affording activities for her daughter.“If it goes above what I can comfortably afford and take care of a very busy 5-year-old, I’m going to have to pull out,” White said. “I’m not going to overbid on these homes, where I come upside-down on a loan. I’m trying to be smart about it.”Even with some buyers more restrained on what they can pay, home prices are still likely to rise at a brisk pace, because of the underlying demand and tight supply, said Matt Speakman, an economist at Zillow. Still, buyers are going to have to get used to paying more for mortgages going forward.“It sure looks like the days of all-time low rates are behind us,” Speakman said. “Broadly, pressure on rates will continue to be upward as the economy continues to improve.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Banks Press Fed to Preserve $600 Billion in Balance-Sheet Leeway

    (Bloomberg) -- Thanks to the pandemic, U.S. banks won a long-sought regulatory break that let them expand their balance sheets by as much as $600 billion without adhering to profit-denting safeguards. Now, firms are frantically lobbying to extend that relief before it expires at month’s end.The reprieve from what’s known as the supplementary leverage ratio -- granted a year ago as Covid-19 rocked markets and the economy -- gave lenders free rein to load up on Treasuries and deposits, while avoiding a requirement that they hold more capital as a buffer against losses. The Federal Reserve and other agencies eased the rules because they said they wanted excess capital deployed to struggling businesses and households.As watchdogs mull letting the relief continue, Wall Street isn’t shying away from offering arguments and even warnings. Executives point out that the pain from coronavirus is far from over, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has cautioned that it might have to shun customer deposits if tougher rules are reinstated. Analysts have also said recent bouts of wild trading in the $21 trillion Treasury market could be tied to concerns that banks will be forced to hold less government debt, even selling some of their holdings.“We estimate the potential for about $200 billion in Treasury selling, with the potential for it to be even larger,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Dan Krieter. He added that the outlook remains “extremely uncertain” because it’s not clear what banks’ capital demands will be going forward.The lobbying has put the Fed at the center of a political firestorm, one of its first tests in the Biden era of seeking to support a fragile economy while fending off attacks from Democrat lawmakers who oppose any backpedaling on regulations adopted after the 2008 financial crisis. Progressive Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown have already fired a warning shot about doing the banks’ bidding.Pressuring PowellMeanwhile, Republicans repeatedly pressed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at recent congressional hearings with industry-encouraged requests to grant an extension. Powell responded that the Fed hasn’t decided what to do, and the regulator has continued to decline to comment on its plans.The issue is weighing on lenders, with the KBW Bank Index slipping as much as 3.2% Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said less excess capital may be available for distribution to shareholders if the break isn’t preserved. The supplementary leverage ratio -- one of the key responses to the 2008 crisis -- limits banks’ indebtedness by measuring the amount of capital they have standing against all their assets. When regulators relaxed the requirement last April, disruption in Treasuries was a major factor in their decision. The move allowed banks to help stabilize that market, while maintaining funding for short-term borrowing arrangements known as repurchase agreements.“The market has assigned almost mythical powers” to the temporary capital break, said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America. In reality, he argued, the impact probably hasn’t been that significant because banks’ share of the demand for Treasuries is “very marginal.”Without incurring extra capital costs, the relief enabled the largest banks to pile up about $400 billion in reserves created from the Fed’s ongoing asset purchases and $200 billion in Treasuries, BMO’s Krieter estimated in a client note.The Fed has indicated that it intends to continue its asset buying, and those who want the break extended argue that continued economic stimulus will lead to a flood of new issuance, meaning it’s a bad time to deter banks from buying more Treasuries.“If that were to wane this year, when supply issues are likely to be worse, I think it could be problematic,” said NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn.Fed’s FactorsFactors the Fed is likely to consider include whether the threat to the economy is as urgent as it was a year ago and the message it sends when regulators are seen as kowtowing to Wall Street. Also, the leverage ratio is an international agreement struck between global watchdogs, meaning overseas banks have a legitimate gripe that their U.S. counterparts are benefiting from less aggressive oversight.In pushing for an extension, Wall Street lobbyists have conducted a campaign of blog posts, research and letter writing. They’ve also homed in on one argument that regulators might be receptive to: banks needed the relief to respond to a dilemma that the federal government created.All the stimulus programs rolled out last year flooded corporations and consumers with cash that they had to store somewhere. That happened as companies -- scared by the pandemic -- were also drawing down credit lines that needed a home. Banks’ domestic deposits rose by 23% to $16.3 trillion in 2020 from 2019 and lenders had to invest the funds in Treasuries and other low-risk assets. So relaxing bank capital requirements for deposits and Treasuries was a natural reaction to the deluge.JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jennifer A. Piepszak said last month that “all of the major banks” are concerned about the relief going away. If it does, “we could turn away deposits,” she said.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also have a say in whether banks are granted an extension. But FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams believes the relaxed capital demands have been the most meaningful for the bank holding companies the Fed oversees, according to an agency spokeswoman.The OCC is currently led by acting comptroller Blake Paulson, an agency veteran, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has the authority to name anyone she wants to run the regulator. An OCC spokesman declined to comment on the agency’s plan.(Updates with bank stocks slipping in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lufthansa to start asset disposal programme with Airplus sale in summer: sources

    Lufthansa is planning to launch an asset disposal programme as early as summer with the sale of its 1 billion euro ($1.19 billion) Airplus unit as the German carrier seeks to raise cash to emerge from a government bailout, people close to the matter said. Lufthansa is working with Goldman Sachs on the divestiture of the business travel expenses manager, the sources said, adding that the summer timing of the auction will depend on bookings picking up after lockdown restrictions ease. Lufthansa declined to comment while Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

  • U.S. gaming platform Roblox seen surging in NYSE debut

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp were set for a jump of up to 60% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, which would value the company at more than $46 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. At 11:02 a.m. ET (1600 GMT), Roblox's stock was indicated to open at a range between $67 and $72, up from the reference price of $45 per share which was set on Tuesday and is based on where its stock had been trading in less liquid private markets.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Well Above $50K, While Ether Outperforms on NFTs, July’s Upgrade

    Bitcoin's price climbed for a fourth straight day, even as 10-year bond yields continued their march toward 1.6%.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would be today if you invested in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) 10 years ago? Tesla Motors is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company that was founded and incorporated on July 1, 2003, by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Elon Musk was an early investor in Tesla and has served as the CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors since 2008. This company specializes in building electric cars, solar and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses. Tesla is the world's best-selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer. Tesla Motors has headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and builds many of its vehicle components in-house, such as batteries, motors, and software. In 2010 Tesla Motors purchased the Tesla factory for 42 million in Fremont California. Tesla went on to launch its first initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ on June 29, 2010. They issued 13.3 million shares of common stock for the public at a price of $17.00 per share. On March 8th, 2011 Tesla shares were sold at an opening price of $4.92 per share. Now a decade later the Tesla share price has skyrocketed up to $563 per share. If you'd invested 1,000 in Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) on March 7, 2011, today that investment would be worth $119,829.66. Your total profit from that investment today would equal $118,829.66 with an annual return of 61.26%. Back in August, they announced a stock split and since then share prices have increased by nearly 200% on a split-adjusted basis. The overall share price has been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, Tesla's global sales reached an all-time high of 499,550 units with a 35.8% increase over the previous year. Tesla broke the record for the greatest value of any American automaker after reaching a market capitalization of $86 billion on January 20th, 2020. Tesla shot up 743% in 2020 alone and their share price reached a peak of $900 at the start of this year. Since reaching that peak back in January, Tesla share prices have dropped by around 38%. Tesla shares have been down by about 16% so far this year. Tesla has definitely had its struggles but the company expects to increase its productivity and volume by 50% each year in the near future. Every stock has had its ups and downs but Tesla Motors has grown to become one of the top electric car manufacturers in the world. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public OfferingsLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bill Gates and Warren Buffet should thank American taxpayers for their profitable farmland investments

    Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. having made substantial investments in at least 19 states throughout the country. Since the early 1980s, Congress has consistently succumbed to pressures from farm interest groups to remove as much risk as possible from agricultural enterprises by using taxpayer funds to underwrite crop prices and cash revenues. Over the years, three trends in farm subsidy programs have emerged.

  • Whether you’re retiring in 30 years or 5 years, you still need to do this one thing religiously

    Investing is a crucial part of accumulating enough money in retirement — and the best results come with proper asset allocation. Retirement tip of the week: Check the asset allocation of your retirement portfolios, and if you’ve done it recently, make it a regularly scheduled task once a year. “The time to review your asset allocation and overall retirement investment strategy should be a proactive process throughout the year,” said Jon Ulin, chief executive officer of Ulin & Co. Wealth Management.

  • Peloton to Expand in Australia in Second Half of 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. said it will launch in Australia, entering the Asia Pacific region for the first time and expanding beyond existing U.S., Canada, Germany and U.K. markets. The stock rose about 1% in extended trading.The fitness technology company will begin by selling its regular Bike, pricier Bike+ and digital app in the second half of 2021. The company didn’t say when other products, including its treadmills, would launch in the country. The company said it will sell its products online and open retail stores in cities including Melbourne and Sydney. Peloton has been slow to expand its product offerings globally, and it has been dealing with supply shortages in recent quarters.Peloton didn’t say how much supply would be available in Australia, but the company is investing millions of dollars to boost production.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Japanese household spending dropped 6.1% in January from a year earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.1% decline.

  • Can I retire? Not before you know the answer to this big question

    Here is a simple six-step process to figure out roughly what you spend now, how much income you need in retirement and whether you need to save more now so you can maintain your lifestyle. If you are 10 years from retirement, you can use your current spending less the large savings you accumulate as your starting point. It includes your salary (less any 401(k) contributions) as well as dividends, capital gains, alimony, and other income sources.