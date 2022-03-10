Associa Kramer-Triad Names Rachael DeTar President

Novi, MI, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group is pleased to announce Rachael DeTar, CMCA®, AMS®, as the branch’s new president. In this capacity, she will focus on the integration of administrative and maintenance support for Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group clients throughout Novi, Ann Arbor, and Troy.

Ms. DeTar joined Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group in 2001 as an administrative assistant. She then gained extensive community management experience as a community association manager, and later, community director. Stepping into a wider leadership capacity, Ms. DeTar most recently served as branch vice president.

“Rachael has been a highly valued leader at Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group for more than 20 years, consistently demonstrating extensive knowledge of the community management industry and a passion for developing relationships with client boards,” stated Todd Cooper, Associa president, Canada and International division. “As we continue into 2022 and beyond, Associa Kramer-Triad Management Group is committed to upholding our reputation as the most trusted management partner for association boards and Rachael’s leadership will help achieve that goal.”

Throughout her career, Ms. DeTar has completed numerous industry-related continuing education courses and holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) certification from the Community Associations Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). She also holds an Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

