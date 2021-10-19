U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Associa Names Andrew Gee as Senior Vice President of Finance, Western Canada

Associa
·2 min read

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently named Andrew Gee as senior vice president of finance, Western Canada.

Mr. Gee has been a valued member of the Associa family for more than 15 years. Initially serving in an accounting role, he was promoted to controller for Associa British Columbia in 2013, and then later promoted to vice president of finance in 2017. Since then, he has provided senior oversight of corporate accounting for the Montgomery Ross and C-ERA Property & Realty branches in Alberta.

In this new role, Mr. Gee will expand his leadership to cover branch financial operations across British Columbia and Alberta. He will also support integration efforts, financial planning, and financial analysis.

“Since he joined Associa, Andrew’s personal level of accountability, passion for teamwork, and customer focus has propelled him into continued success,” stated Todd Cooper, Associa president of Canada and international division. “In addition to his finance and accounting acumen, he is a valued team member with a deep knowledge of branch operations as they apply to strata, condominium and rental properties, and portfolios. His leadership will continue to be instrumental in our success going forward.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Andrew Fortin Associa 2147163818 afortin@associaonline.com


