U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.00
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,593.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,768.00
    -20.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.70
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.88
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.00
    +10.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    +0.0250 (+0.71%)
     

  • Vix

    20.96
    -0.78 (-3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7930
    -0.7620 (-0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,884.84
    -885.89 (-3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.16
    -19.30 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.80
    +2.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Associa Promotes Eric Anderson To Regional Vice President

Associa
·2 min read

Eric Anderson promoted to Regional Vice President

Associa
Associa

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, North America’s largest community management firm, is pleased to announce that Eric Anderson has been promoted to regional vice president. In his new role, Anderson will oversee the operations of all Associa branches throughout the northeastern United States. In addition, he will work closely with assigned market leaders to help them achieve Associa’s core objectives and performance commitments across a broad range of areas, including business planning and innovation.

Anderson most recently served as president of Associa’s Evergreen Management Group (EMG), which oversees more than 250 condominium and homeowners associations throughout New England. In that capacity, he managed more than 100 employees and a revenue plan exceeding $10 million. He was responsible for the company’s overall direction and coordination while evaluating business units via management plans, scorecard reviews, individual planning, and performance reviews.

Anderson joined EMG in 2020 following a 23-year career with a national chain of 375 retail stores, where he last served as vice president of retail operations, real estate, and construction. During his retail career, Anderson received the company’s CFO Award for Fiscal Excellence seven times, the Core Value Award four times and was voted Home Office Executive of the Year in 2017.

“Eric brings a vast of amount of senior leadership experience to the table and has proven himself to be a tremendous asset to our team members and community partners,” said Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa senior vice president of operations. “We look forward to utilizing his expertise in an even greater capacity as our newest regional vice president.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com


Recommended Stories

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Alibaba Stock Soars. Brace for an Unprecedented Shakeup—and Spinoffs.

    Alibaba will split itself into six units in a bid to unlock shareholder value—the biggest overhaul in the history of one of China's most important companies.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Alibaba Shares Pop: Company To Restructure Into 6 Independent Entities To Unlock Value, Eye Fresh IPOs

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares are soaring in the premarket session as the company looks to restructure to unlock value. Since its establishment over two decades ago, Alibaba has proposed revamping its operations in its most significant corporate restructuring. Alibaba will reorganize its businesses into six independently run entities: Cloud Intelligence Group, e-commerce under Taobao-Tmall, Cainiao’s smart logistics operations, Local Services group, Global Digital Business Gr

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before iPhone Maker's March-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Berkshire Just Bought More Occidental Stock. Here’s How Much Buffett Owns Now.

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $200 million of stock in the energy company and now holds a 23.5% stake worth about $12.6 billion

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Before Chipmaker's March-Quarter Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Alibaba Stock Surges On Business Shakeup, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba stock surged Tuesday after the Chinese bellwether announced a major business reorganization to unlock shareholder value.

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall Ahead Of Key Economic Data; Warren Buffett Stock Jumps On Upgrade

    Dow Jones futures fell Tuesday morning ahead of key economic data. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum jumped on an analyst upgrade.

  • Walgreens Stock Rises as Profit Tops Estimates. It’s Seeing Strong Core Growth.

    The pharmacy chain posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.16 a share, topping analysts' expectations for $1.10.

  • We're Scooping Up Shares of 2 Stocks, Downgrading and Upgrading 2 Others

    While we see the recent market environment, one colored by the string of bank failures and subsequent stock market choppiness, driving favorable March options volumes for Cboe, the upward move in the shares has closed the potential upside to our $140 price target. As we write this alert, there is roughly 7% upside to that price level, which is leading us to downgrade the shares to a Two rating from One. While wheat prices are continuing to trade off following the renewal of an agreement that allows for the safe Black Sea export, as we pointed out in last week's Roundup, corn, soybean and even wheat prices remain above 2020 levels.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe world’s biggest

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • Nvidia Stock Nears Profit Goal Amid Investor Excitement Over AI

    After a tough 2022, Nvidia stock is staging a big rally. Nvidia earnings were better than feared. Is NVDA stock a buy?

  • Fisker Stock May Be Set to Take Off. Buy It Now, Citi Says

    Monday, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli opened a "90-day upside catalyst watch" for Fisker stock. He believes that if Fisker hits its milestones the narrative on the stock will change for the better.

  • Banks Fail, Recession Odds Jump, and S&P Won’t Budge Off 4,000

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the roadblocks facing US stocks, another force keeps cropping up to exert itself on the S&P 500: the power of a round number. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBe it a banking crisis or rising odds of a recession, nothing has stopped the S&P 500 from pushing toward th

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Fall. It’s Not All Because of Binance.

    MicroStrategy, a company that owns large amounts of Bitcoin, has bought more. That often triggers a price reaction in the short term, analysts say.

  • If You Invested $10K In American Tower 5 years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Investors searching for solid dividend stocks often look at a company’s dividend growth history as a guide to what to expect in the future. A company with a solid dividend growth history proves its ability to generate consistent earnings and gives an investor confidence that the dividend yield could continue to increase over time. When it comes to real estate investment trusts (REITs), many of the better ones will raise dividends perhaps once or twice per year. But consider one REIT that has dem