U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.64
    +11.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,624.74
    +109.36 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.50
    -20.61 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    -0.97 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2500
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,076.11
    -262.35 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.41
    -31.17 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Associa Real Property Management Hosts Reserve Studies Webinar

Associa
·2 min read

Dublin, OH, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management recently hosted a reserve studies webinar for board members.

Associa Real Property Management believes that board members who have access to up-to-date and relevant information about their association make the best decisions on behalf of their homeowners. To help clients accomplish success and lead their communities, the team hosted a free virtual seminar for board members to discuss the foundation of what makes up a reserve study. Attendees learned about the benefits of a reserve study and the finer details of the process.

The webinar was led by Kevin Bobb, chief executive officer of Building Reserves Inc. Since 2008, Building Reserves has conducted thousands of reserve studies for condominiums, timeshares, cooperatives, churches, schools, and nonprofit organizations throughout the United States and internationally. Building Reserves specializes in budgeting and prioritizing capital projects for buildings and infrastructure. Mr. Bobb, who is a graduate of Marquette University with a degree in mechanical engineering and holds his Reserve Specialist (RS) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI), leads Building Reserves’ new product development, sales, marketing, and project management.

“Educated board members lead more successful communities. Our team is focused on providing our clients with relevant industry training to prepare them to make the best choices for their associations and their residents,” stated Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management president. “We were proud to connect our clients with this industry expert as part of our continued commitment to board education.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com


Recommended Stories

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)?

    A look at the shareholders of Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders...

  • LUXXFOLIO Appoints David Gens to Board

    LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) is pleased to announce the expansion of its board by the appointment of financial services entrepreneur and investor David Gens as an independent director.

  • Join CompoSecure CEO in Fireside Chat on August 18 at 2PM EDT

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO & President of CompoSecure on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s positioning in the metal cards market, the use of manufacturing scale and security know-how to build Arculus, a cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet. CompoSecure is […]

  • Industry Moves: Under Armour and StockX Name New Board Members + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Airspan CEO on opportunities in an expanding 5G market

    Eric Stonestrom, Airspan Networks CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the telecommunications&nbsp;company’s first day of trading and outlook on the growth of the 5G market.

  • WSP USA's Tanya Adams Elected to COMTO National Board Chair

    Most recently served as first vice chair for the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials; joined by WSP’s Ruben Landa on the national board of directors.

  • ‘Flee’ Sales Outfit Cinephil Sets New Leadership, Strikes Joint Venture With WestEnd Films

    Tel Aviv-based sales outfit and advisory firm Cinephil is linking up with London’s WestEnd Films for a new joint venture that will see the companies unite on development, financing and sales. The deal comes as Cinephil founder and managing director Philippa Kowarsky recently stepped down from the business — a leading sales firm whose credits include the […]

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • It’s becoming ‘increasingly common.’ How to refinance your home, and spend $0 at closing to do it

    With some mortgage refi rates below 3%, many people are likely pondering a refi, but wonder: Can you refinance your home without any money coming out of your pocket at the closing? The short answer is yes, but you will end up paying those closing costs down the road. Closing costs associated with refinances tend to run about 2-5% of the total principal amount that you owe, and the average closing costs on a refi are upwards of $5,700, according to data from fintech firm ClosingCorp.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Dogecoin Pulls Back After Major Rally

    Dogecoin faced resistance near $0.35.

  • Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE trading Monday as Dow, S&P 500 on track to snap 4-session win streak

    Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced some selling pressure attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and a slowdown in China's economy. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.414 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at lea

  • The Chip Shortage Could Last Years. It Isn’t All Bad for Auto Stocks.

    RBC analyst Joe Spak says the chip shortage choking auto production could last years. The crunch has been good for vehicle mix, however.

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • 6 Financial Planning Mistakes You're Probably Making, According to an Expert

    I’ve been a working woman for ten-plus years. I have a 401(k). And an emergency savings I’m working hard to bulk up. Still, nothing could have prepared me for the financial insight overhaul I experienced when...