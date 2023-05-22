Some associate degree majors earn more than many college grads

The soaring cost of a bachelor's degree has fueled growing skepticism about the financial payoff of going to college, especially as some top-ranked universities are now charging close to $90,000 a year. It turns out that some people could get a bigger bang for their buck through an associate degree program.

There are 17 associate degree majors whose graduates are earning more than the typical bachelor's degree holder four years after they receive their diploma, according to new research from The HEA Group, founded by Michael Itzkowitz, the former director of the Department of Education's College Scorecard.

Associate programs typically require two years, versus a four-year bachelor's degree, which cuts down on the cost of earning a diploma. And the tuition generally is also much lower, with the typical two-year degree costing $3,621 per year, compared with an average of almost $17,000 for annual tuition at a four-year program, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

It's worth noting that the majority of grads from the roughly 130 associate degree programs tracked by the HEA Group's research earn less than the average bachelor's degree holder, the analysis found.

"With associate degrees, often times the major matters more than the institution itself," Itzkowitz told CBS MoneyWatch. "This shows that a college major is very important in terms of strict economic outcomes."

Four years after graduating with an associate degree, workers earn about $42,000 on average, the research found. By comparison, at the same point in their career, grads with a bachelor's degree earn about $57,000 per year.

