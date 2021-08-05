U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.96
    +20.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,011.16
    +218.49 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,870.75
    +90.21 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.55
    +35.23 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.84 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7290
    +0.2610 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,804.98
    +1,108.86 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.33
    +28.43 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Associated Banc-Corp Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.375% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced that it is calling for redemption on September 15, 2021 (the "Redemption Date") of all of its outstanding Depositary Shares (NYSE: ASB PR D) representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Associated's 5.375% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the "Depositary Shares"). As of today, there are 3,978,320 Depositary Shares outstanding. The Depositary Shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25 per Depositary Share, plus an amount equal to any declared and unpaid dividends to the Redemption Date.

A notice of redemption and related materials will be transmitted to holders of record of the Depositary Shares on August 5, 2021. The Depositary Shares are held through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC will be made by Equiniti Trust Company, in accordance with the Deposit Agreement among Associated, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (now known as Equiniti Trust Company) and the Holders from Time to Time of the Depositary Receipts Described Therein, dated as of September 15, 2016. Questions related to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Equiniti Trust Company, as Associated's redemption agent (the "Redemption Agent"), at 1-800-468-9716. The Redemption Agent's address is Equiniti Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions Department, 1110 Centre Pointe Curve Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN 55120.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $34 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact:
Ben McCarville, Vice President, Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059

Media Contact:
Jennifer Kaminski, Vice President, Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-announces-redemption-of-all-outstanding-depositary-shares-representing-interests-in-its-5-375-perpetual-preferred-stock-series-d-301349749.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

Recommended Stories

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After Earnings Meet Second-Quarter Forecasts?

    Is Merck stock a buy or a sell after the company met second-quarter earnings forecasts, though sales beat expectations?

  • August 12 at 2PM ET: Join AeroFarms CEO and CFO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO and CFO of AeroFarms on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s underlying business fundamentals, recent strategic partnerships, the ongoing expansion of the company’s vertically integrated supply chain from farm to retail, and the pending business […]

  • Stocks Gain as Earnings Outweigh Virus Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities gained ahead of Friday’s jobs report as investors balanced corporate results and jobless claims against the threat of the delta virus variant.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose toward record highs, with Wayfair Inc., Datadog Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. higher after earnings. Meanwhile, the dollar was weaker, gold fell and Treasuries slid after initial unemployment claims declined for a second week.In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index notched another record high following

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Why Tilray Is Rallying Today

    What happened? Shares of pot grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are up 4.1% to $14.54 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Tilray's CEO Irwin Simons gave an exclusive interview to cannabis business news outlet New Cannabis Ventures.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the home health and hospice company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Why Revolve Group Stock Crashed on Thursday

    The company delivered excellent growth last quarter, but post-quarter sales trends likely influenced the stock's sell-off.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Moderna beats on earnings as vaccination push continues

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Moderna topping estimates as the company announces a third dose of the vaccine will be needed to combat COVID variants.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Why Flora Growth Is Falling Today

    What happened? Shares of emerging Canada-based cannabis company Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) are down 22% to $9.90 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. There was no news per se leading to the decline. However, the stock is up over 300% in the past two weeks, so profit-taking naturally took place.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Zymergen Can Thank Cathie Wood for Its Head-Spinning Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Zymergen Inc. rallied as much as 87% after one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC funds scooped up its shares.The buying occurred amid Wednesday’s 76% retreat, a record slide that took the synthetic biology company to the lowest since its April debut, after the firm pulled its forecast for 2021 sales and announced the departure of its chief executive officer. Despite the rebound, the stock is down more than 50% since going public at $31 a share.Zymergen said it’s worki

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic