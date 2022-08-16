U.S. markets closed

Associated Banc-Corp to Attend Two Investor Events in September 2022

2 min read
GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Andy Harmening, President and CEO, and Derek Meyer, Executive Vice President and CFO, will meet with investors during the Raymond James U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conferences in Chicago, IL on September 7-8, 2022.

Management will also meet with investors during the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on September 12-14, 2022, and will make a presentation during the conference on September 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com. A replay of the presentation will be accessible for 90 days after the presentation date.

Third quarter investor materials will be made available prior to both events and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $37 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "should," "will," "intend," "target," "outlook," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville
Vice President | Director of Investor Relations
920-491-7059 | Ben.McCarville@associatedbank.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-to-attend-two-investor-events-in-september-2022-301607145.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

