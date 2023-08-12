Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.21

Associated Banc-Corp's (NYSE:ASB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.21 on 15th of September. This will take the annual payment to 4.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

See our latest analysis for Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

Associated Banc-Corp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Associated Banc-Corp's payout ratio of 33% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 21.7% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 44% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Associated Banc-Corp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Associated Banc-Corp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.2% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Associated Banc-Corp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Associated Banc-Corp is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Associated Banc-Corp that investors should take into consideration. Is Associated Banc-Corp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.