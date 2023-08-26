Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Associated Banc-Corp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.84 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Associated Banc-Corp stock has a trailing yield of around 5.0% on the current share price of $16.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Associated Banc-Corp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Associated Banc-Corp paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Associated Banc-Corp's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Associated Banc-Corp has increased its dividend at approximately 10% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Associated Banc-Corp worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Associated Banc-Corp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Associated Banc-Corp is facing. For example - Associated Banc-Corp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

