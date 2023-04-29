Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.21

The board of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.21 on the 15th of June, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Associated Banc-Corp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Associated Banc-Corp's payout ratio of 32% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 18.2% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 41% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Associated Banc-Corp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Associated Banc-Corp has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Associated Banc-Corp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Associated Banc-Corp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Associated Banc-Corp (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here